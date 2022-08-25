Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q2 Consumer Data Revealing Spending Trends Among Brides

The Aisle Report by Azazie Releases Its Quarterly Consumer Information and Trends in the Bridal Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q2 consumer data polling of more than 9,000 customers. The Aisle Report is Azazie's record of consumer information and trends, the latest resource that is released on a quarterly basis.

The data was collected from May through August 2022. Among the findings, the report confirmed:

Brides are going the do-it-yourself route, with 76% of brides doing a DIY wedding rather than using a wedding planner.

64% of brides are spending between $1,000 to $3,000 for their wedding dress. Azazie is known for its wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses priced lower than its competitors.

The top bridesmaid colors on Azazie's website are darker hues, with the three most popular colors being terracotta, black and cabernet.

Mismatched is in—76% of brides prefer different dresses in their bridal party.

Consumers reported that they would spend the most on venue, photographer, food and beverage and entertainment, while they would spend the least on décor, favors, flowers and invitations.

Current bridal fashion trends offer versatility and variety including bridal pantsuits, colorful hues, cutouts, square necklines, and high-low hemlines. The bold looks are desired by those dubbed as the "modern bride"—a term coined to describe brides who want to incorporate their own personal style into their wedding day.

View The Aisle Report Here . The Aisle Reports are available for download on Azazie's website at www.azazie.com .

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

Media Contact:

Azazie

PR@azazie.com

View original content:

SOURCE AZAZIE