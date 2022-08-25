Agilisium makes Inc. 5000 list for the 6th year in a row and Tops one among the Fastest-Growing IT Services Company in America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium consulting, an AWS Cloud Transformation and Data Analytics company, today announced that it made the Inc5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the sixth consecutive year with 3-year revenue growth of 111%. Ranked one among the Fastest-Growing IT Services Company in America and #1 AWS Data Analytics Company in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Agilisium is a Big Data and Analytics company with a clear focus on helping organizations take the “Data-to-Insights-Leap”. Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Da-ta Governance and Data Visualization. (PRNewsfoto/Agilisium Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Agilisium is an AWS Cloud Data Engineering Company focused on Life Science Industry providing Top 1% of Data Engineers

"We're extremely proud of what we've built over the last few years and thrilled to be 6X honoree on the Inc. 5000 list as a result. Through our strong partnership with AWS, we help our customers to Migrate, Modernize and Optimize their AWS Cloud eco-system to be future resilient. We're excited to continue growing and building the largest AWS Cloud, Data & Analytics Global Talent Pool to assist our customers to achieve Data-drive Digital Transformation goals," said Raj Babu, Founder, and CEO of Agilisium.

Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner has grown impressively, more than quadrupling its revenue since 2017 and it has doubled its employee headcount in 2022 with opening its new delivery centers in Canada and United Kingdom. Agilisium has expanded to serve 20+ industries through 140+ strategic customers across the globe. As Agilisium has edge over experience in serving customers from Life Science and Pharmaceutical industry, that made them to build Life Science centric BI & Advanced Data analytics solutions focused to drive insights from every byte of data and improving organization's data efficiency.

Agilisium is exceedingly focusing on expanding its Global In-house Enterprise grade engineers with core expertise in Cloud, Data, Analytics, DevOps, and Full-stack development to build future-proof Digital Transformation solutions. Agilisium serves customers from F500s to fastest growing start-ups and aims to thrive growing as the World's #1 AWS Talent Solution Provider complementing today's hybrid working models like On-Demand resourcing, Dedicated ODCs & All-In-One FTE which helps customers to onboard required engineers in less than 48Hours.

Agilisium is the fastest-growing Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics Company having strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Business Intelligence, and Cloud Optimization services. Agilisium offers AWS funding programs and helps companies architect, build, migrate, and manage their application workloads to accelerate their journey to the agile cloud, achieve desired business outcomes, and reach emerging global markets. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com.

