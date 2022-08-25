ADCOLOR Announces Nominees and Honorees for 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube and Meta

Writer, Producer, Actress & Entrepreneur Issa Rae to Be Honored with

ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees and honorees for its 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of historically excluded communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewswire)

ADCOLOR received a record number of submissions this year for its 10 categories accepting nominations, which included two new categories: ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. All nominations were carefully reviewed by more than 50 elected judges who represented a diverse range of industries, titles, levels, and backgrounds. This year's honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. The full list of nominees and honorees can be found below.

"This year's record number of nominations proves that even when faced with challenges, our community will still rise to the challenge of creating meaningful work that advances diversity, equity and inclusion," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "Choosing our nominees and honorees is never an easy task, but our judges and Board members decided upon a remarkable list of individuals whose resilience and outstanding achievements will serve as an inspiration to many. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate them at our annual awards show in November."

Of note this year, ADCOLOR, in partnership with Adweek, will be honoring writer, producer, actress, and entrepreneur Issa Rae with the 2022 Beacon Award. The award honors individuals of note who use their considerable platform to change the status quo in their quest for diversity, equity and inclusion. Rae – who notably mandates that all her sets must be 60% diverse – has advocated for representation throughout her career, including her starring roles in the likes of HBO's Insecure and productions under her HOORAE banner like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Rap Sh*t and Sweet Life: Los Angeles.

"Adweek is thrilled to be celebrating Issa Rae for her incredible work and leadership," said Ann Marinovich, Chief Content Officer, Adweek. "From her award-winning web series Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl to her groundbreaking HBO series Insecure and now with the content she's producing at her media company HOORAE, Issa has shattered boundaries in storytelling and representation. Her commitment to her native South L.A. has been just as important, as she has invested in the area's revitalization and efforts to keep the Black community thriving and successful."

The 2022 honorees and winners will be celebrated at the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, set to take place on Sunday, November 20 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. The in-person awards show will be the culmination of the organization's annual event, ADCOLOR 2022, held from November 17-20. In-person tickets for the event are now sold out, but virtual ticket options to view content post-event are still available at bit.ly/adcoloreverywhere .

For additional updates and information on the ADCOLOR Awards and ADCOLOR 2022, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS

Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube, Meta, Microsoft, Diageo, Sony Music Group, Droga5, LinkedIn, Yahoo, MSL, PublicisGroupe, TikTok, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, GroupM/WPP, Block, Inc., Edelman, 72andSunny, Adobe, Condé Nast, Dentsu, Dentsu Creative, Disney Yellow Shoes, Integral Ad Science, Lionsgate | Starz, MAS, Mediahub Worldwide, MullenLowe, TBWA, Twitter, VaynerX

ADCOLOR FUTURES & LEADERS Partners

Spotify, Google | YouTube, Apple, Deutsch LA, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, Disney Yellow Shoes, Microsoft

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, Instacart, JKR Global, Marc Strachan, Mark D'Arcy, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Michele Thornton-Ghee, Microsoft, MSL, The One Club for Creativity, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Chauncie Burton, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Chispa Hospitality, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Progressive Wine Co., Sound Investment, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co., the STUDIO, Tabernacle, The Urban Grape, Virtual Event Site, Wendy Shanker

2022 ADCOLOR NOMINEES

Ad of The Year

Campaign: "In The Spotlight"

Client: SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young

Agency: BBDO New York

Campaign: "The Hug Project"

Client: Cox Communications

Agency: FCB Chicago

Campaign: "The Myth"

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Campaign: "Teenage Dream"

Client: Sandy Hook Promise

Agency: BBDO New York

Campaign: "Unbox Me"

Client: UNAIDS

Agency: FCB Chicago

ADCOLOR in Tech

Annie Jean Baptiste : Head of Product Inclusion & Equity, Google

Maria Teresa Hernandez : Vice President, Sales & Brand Partnerships, Mirriad

Shadi Nayyer : Head of Community Development, D&I & Creator Education, TikTok

ADCOLOR Influencer

Claudine James : English Teacher, TikTok Educational Content Creator

Renee Reid : Senior Manager, User Experience Research, LinkedIn

Tony Weaver, Jr. : Founder, Weird Enough Productions

DEI Executive of the Year

Kai Lawson : SVP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, dentsu Creative

Jason Rosario : Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, BBDO Worldwide

Jeff Marshall : Chief Diversity Officer, UM

Change Agent

Cass Cruz: Senior Brand Strategy and Integrated Marketing Manager, Bose

Mira Kaddoura : Founder & Executive Creative Director, Red & Co

Trishna Shah : Director, Recruitment & People Experience, Big Spaceship

Innovator

Filippia Iboko: Director, Roundel Partner Strategy, Roundel by Target

Kamala Avila-Salmon : Head of Inclusive Content, Lionsgate

Shaheed Peera: Global Creative Partner, FCB Health, part of IPG Health Network

Rising Star

Isioma Odita : Sr. Account Manager, SMB, Twitter

Mariam Dabbious: Product Marketing Manager, Google

Rosalina Jowers : Director of Communications, Participant

Rockstar

Danielle Calhoun : Vice President, Inclusive Practices, Weber Shandwick

Devin Baker : Creative Director, 72andSunny

Tiffany Golden : Director of Community Partnerships, Wieden+Kennedy

Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)

Google & WNBA

Hologic & Cherly Overton Communications

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York & Family Equality

2022 ADCOLOR HONOREES

ADCOLOR | Adweek Beacon Award

Issa Rae : Writer, Producer, Actress & Entrepreneur

ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives

Kinney Edwards : Global Head of Creative Lab, TikTok

Rony Castor & Anthony O'Neil : Creative Directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P)

Advocate

Alana Mayo : President, Orion Pictures

Leanne Pittsford : CEO & Founder, Lesbians Who Tech

Catalyst

Diego Scotti : EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon

Marvin Chow : Vice President, Global Marketing, Google

Oriel Davis- Lyons : Head of Creative (Podcast+Talk), Spotify | Founder, ONE School

Legend

Jill Kelly : U.S. CEO, EssenceMediaCom

Neal Arthur : CEO, Wieden+Kennedy

Shawn Martinbrough: Artist & Writer

Lifetime Achievement

Honorees will be announced at a later date

Mr. ADCOLOR

Aaron Francois : Senior Connections Strategist & Founder, R/GA / Black Visionaries

Ms. ADCOLOR

Ivy Phan : Art Director, Grey Group

