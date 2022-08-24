RHINOSHIELD announces the release of their new phone GRIP

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHINOSHIELD - a global tech accessories brand best known for their ultra-impact protective cases and customizations - is proud to announce the release of their new phone GRIP.

Available in two sizes, RHINOSHIELD GRIPMAX (H 95.4mm, W 62mm, also available in MagSafe) and GRIPMINI (H 63.35mm, W 35.65 mm) easily attach to the back of your phone case and can conveniently slide open as a stylish phone grip. RHINOSHIELD GRIP can be comfortably held even after long hours of usage and is compatible with all current phone models. It also works as a built-in kickstand that can both be propped up in portrait and landscape modes.

In line with RHINOSHIELD's continued efforts to protect the planet, the GRIP's material composition consists of 85% recycled materials, making it one of the most planet-friendly phone grips on the market.

Customers can also customize their phone holder with hundreds of collaboration or RHINOSHIELD original design prints or even add their own text or pictures, allowing the capacity to make the GRIP a personal billboard with a design that best represents you.

Durable by design, RHINOSHIELD GRIP was product tested to the absolute limit and can be opened and closed over 200,000 times. Additionally, the high-duty adhesive can be reapplied over 100 times without wear and unlike other phone grips, it can be easily detached, repositioned, and washed as needed.

GRIPMAX is also available in a version for MagSafe. With one of the most powerful magnetic pull forces on the market, it provides maximum stability and attaches securely to the back of your MagSafe compatible iPhone case.

To learn more about RHINOSHIELD GRIPMAX and GRIPMINI, visit https://shop.rhinoshield.io/grip .

About RHINOSHIELD:

RHINOSHIELD challenges the ordinary by creating products providing extreme impact protection without compromising on style. Established in 2012, RHINOSHIELD has evolved from a start-up on Kickstarter to a global ultra-impact protective accessories brand. Since the beginning, RHINOSHIELD's design concepts have been based on creative ingenuity, and they continue to develop innovative products, while keeping sustainability at the basis of their mission. With stores in Asia, North America, and Europe, RHINOSHIELD brings technological protection to people all over the world. Find out more at www.rhinoshield.io .

Media contact:

erin@besocialgroup.com

