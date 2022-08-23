Delfi Diagnostics Adds Finance and Market Access Leadership as It Prepares for Commercial Launch

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, added two new senior executives to lead its Finance and Managed Care teams. Cindy Soriano has joined as Delfi's Vice President of Finance and Chris Cisar joined Delfi recently as Vice President of Market Access and Health Economics.

Cindy Soriano, VP of Finance and Chris Cisar, VP of Market Access (PRNewswire)

"These are critical hires that will help Delfi scale up important, revenue-related functions as we get closer to introducing our first product," said Delfi Founder and CEO Victor Velculescu. "Cindy and Chris are exceptionally talented leaders and I am grateful to have their support and expertise as we continue to build Delfi's future."

Cindy has over 15 years of Finance experience. Cindy most recently served as VP of FP&A at Zogenix where she played a key role in the company's sale to UCB and post sale integration efforts. Prior to that, she held roles of increasing seniority over 8 years at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, Cindy worked at PwC providing assurance and advisory services across a wide array of industries.

"I am excited to join Delfi at a time when we can build a finance foundation that can support a commercial-stage organization," Soriano said. "Now is the perfect time to put the systems and processes in place so we can effectively execute on Delfi's mission when our products are on the market."

Chris has almost 3 decades of healthcare experience spanning diagnostics, large biotech/pharma, and healthcare consulting. Prior to joining Delfi, Chris spent 10 years in molecular diagnostics with Myriad Genetics and Veracyte, where he led cross functional teams that successfully generated convincing clinical utility evidence.

"Part of what makes Delfi unique and appealing to payers in the U.S. and around the world, is the platform's ability to deliver very high performing assays at a much lower cost than legacy liquid biopsy technologies," Cisar said. "Payers are looking for ways to better serve their members and attract new ones without taking on escalating costs.'

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

