Truth Be Told - Branford Castle Partners Acquires Polygraph Bolt-on

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Lafayette Instrument, LLC (Lafayette), has acquired Limestone Technologies, Inc. a leading Canada-based manufacturer of polygraph equipment.

Lafayette (https://www.lafayettepolygraph.com) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of scientific instrumentation equipment for the polygraph, neuroscience and human evaluation markets. Limestone, which has an established position in various markets internationally, is also considered to be a leading player in the polygraph market.

The acquisition expands Lafayette's credibility assessment staff, product line, and market reach to continue providing the best solutions and service available in the market. Jennifer Rider, President of Lafayette Instrument Company said, "We are very pleased to bring these two companies together to achieve our collective potential and maximum effectiveness and efficiency for the benefit of our customers. Both Lafayette and Limestone have decades of experience serving the credibility assessment community and expect a seamless integration."

"This acquisition expands Lafayette's position in the polygraph market and extends the company's international reach," said Laurence Lederer, Managing Partner of Branford Castle. "We are excited to work with the Lafayette management to continue to support the future growth of the company."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stikeman Elliott LLP provides legal advisory services for the transaction.

About Lafayette Instrument

Lafayette Instrument Company has over 70 years of experience engineering data acquisition and measurement instrumentation for disciplines such as research and education, medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement. Lafayette is positioned at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation, and credibility assessment.

Established in 1947 as a manufacturer of physiological recording and psychological testing instruments, Lafayette acquired Campden Instruments in 1998 to complement its existing neuroscience product line and, in 2016, founded PEAK Credibility Assessment Training Center to teach practitioners scientifically validated credibility assessment techniques.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford is a private market investor with a 35-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it builds with its portfolio company managers. Branford has specific expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics.

