Relativity Announces New Subscription Plan for RelativityOne at ILTACON 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announced a new subscription plan at ILTACON 2022 that will bundle user fees into a single RelativityOne data fee. The subscription plan will eliminate separate user fees, making it easier for customers to meet evolving client needs and simplify their internal operations.

Driving Innovation and Expanding Access to the Cloud

RelativityOne's exponential growth can be directly attributed to a thriving customer base, and customers who continue to expand their use of the product in scope and scale. These customers are solving increasingly complex, unstructured data problems, and doing so globally with the cloud product now available in 15 geographies.

"RelativityOne has been our fastest growing product since we began our cloud journey in 2017, and this year I'm proud to share that we've achieved another major milestone, with more than half our customers now in the cloud," said Mike Gamson CEO at Relativity. "Based on strong adoption and valuable customer feedback, it's clear that the time has come to unlock new opportunities for engagement and access in RelativityOne. We're really excited about this change and the role it will play in supporting customer innovation and facilitating a greater breadth of use cases."

Many organizations that have adopted RelativityOne are tackling more use cases and practice areas across their organizations, such as cyber breach response, data subject access requests, third-party subpoenas and internal investigations. Since many of these use cases involve significantly more people reviewing and investigating the data than a typical litigation use case, the separate user fee was a barrier to RelativityOne clients eager to meet these needs.

"The new subscription plan will open even more opportunities for law firms like us to innovate and use RelativityOne to its fullest potential," said Chris Haley Director of Legal Technology at Troutman Pepper eMerge. "We are always innovating and building new applications, but there have been times when user fees have forced us to compromise and limited the full advantages of RelativityOne. We look forward to leveraging this change so that we can help even more clients in the future."

Secure Collaboration

Organizations trust Relativity with their most sensitive data, and the new subscription plan underscores Relativity's commitment to security as organizations are empowered to collaborate with more stakeholders within the secure boundaries of RelativityOne. The new subscription plan will mitigate the risk of exportation of documents out of RelativityOne which will result in a more streamlined and secure workflow for case teams.

Streamlining Administration

Eliminating user fees as part of the RelativityOne subscription removes operational burdens like closely managing user logins for budgetary purposes and developing complex internal billback models. Today, administrators spend time activating and de-activating users closely to optimize their monthly user costs, as well as creating allocation models to bill the cost of users back to different departments and projects. The new model will free up that time to empower those experts to focus on delivering faster and better results for their clients.

Relativity is currently working with existing customers to familiarize them with the new subscription plan, and it will be available to new RelativityOne customers on October 1.

Relativity at ILTACON 2022

ILTACON 2022 will take place August 21-25 in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference offers comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content and face-to-face networking. Attendees are encouraged to visit Relativity's booth #311 to receive merchandise, meet with the Relativity team and see demos. Relativity will also participate in the following sessions on Tuesday, August 23:

The Litigation Support Roundtable: Global Edition at 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET in Maryland A : David Horrigan , Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director will moderate a discussion on the latest in litigation support across the world.

Lunch-and-Learn: The Four Biggest Misconceptions about AI at 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. ET in Baltimore 5 : Omar Haroun , Relativity's Head of AI Strategy, will lead this lunch-and-learn, featuring a few , Relativity's Head of AI Strategy, will lead this lunch-and-learn, featuring a few 2022 AI Visionaries . Hear how law firm leaders use AI to save time and drive efficiency. Register here

The Relativity Company Update at 2:45 – 3:30 p.m. ET in the Cherry Blossom Room: Join the Relativity team for a company update and discussion on what has Relativity excited for the future.

Relativity will be a sponsor for the iManage After-Party networking event. The event will take place August 24, day four of ILTACON 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Gaylord National. Those interested in attending can register here.

Coming later this year, customers will be able to directly import relevant documents from the iManage Knowledge Work Platform into RelativityOne, significantly streamlining the process of moving data between the two platforms. The integrated solution will enable a faster and more accurate data transfer process, while improving the management of litigation and information governance. Those interested in learning more about how Relativity and iManage will streamline workflows and create higher value outcomes for litigators, attorneys and general counsel should contact David Moseley (David.Moseley@imanage.com) and Claire Oxley-Barnes (Claire.OxleyBarnes@relativity.com).

Attendees interested in setting up a one-on-one meeting at ILTACON 2022 are encouraged to contact sales@relativity.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

