Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky Named Dallas-Fort Worth Medical Malpractice Plaintiffs' 'Lawyer of the Year'

Noted trial lawyer earns repeat Best Lawyers in America honors for personal injury litigation

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jeffrey Rasansky of the Rasansky Law Firm has been selected by Best Lawyers in America as the Dallas-Fort Worth medical malpractice law plaintiff' Lawyer of the Year for 2023. Additionally, Mr. Rasansky was honored by Best Lawyers for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in the area of personal injury litigation for a sixth consecutive year.

Only one attorney from a metropolitan area in each legal practice area earns the prestigious Lawyer of the Year designation annually. Best Lawyers is the oldest and among the most respected legal guides in the United States.

Known for his aggressive, creative approach to litigation, Mr. Rasansky has earned a reputation among the leading personal injury attorneys in the country. He focuses his practice on catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, including those involving vehicle crashes, medical malpractice, birth injuries and defective products.

In addition to Best Lawyers, his work on behalf of plaintiffs across the country against some of the world's largest insurance companies and businesses has been recognized in the annual D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas listing. He has also earned Texas Super Lawyers, Texas Lawyer, and Lawdragon 500 honors.

Best Lawyers honors are selected through extensive surveys of lawyers who provide feedback on the abilities of their peers. The 2023 edition is based on 12.2 million evaluations recognizing more than 71,000 attorneys.

About The Rasansky Law Firm

The Rasansky Law Firm has built a national reputation for excellence by providing quality representation and the highest level of personal service with an award-winning team of experienced attorneys. The trial lawyers at The Rasansky Law Firm are committed to making a difference in their clients' lives and improving the safety of our community at large.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-599-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rasansky Law Firm