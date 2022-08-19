California's young adults can't afford to live where they were raised. Join the nation's leading housing experts in finding the solution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, there were five high school graduates for every housing unit permitted in the state of California.[1] As housing supply fails to adjust to California's growing population, home prices have risen to $900,000 as of May.[2] This is driving young adults back into their parents' homes, with 40% of Californians ages 18 to 34 living with their parents.[3]

To help local policymakers and homeowners deal with this crisis, the American Enterprise Institute is holding a series of conferences throughout California promoting "Light Touch Density". These conferences bring together the best minds in housing across a wide swath of the industry to help cities deal with their housing shortages. Academics, policymakers, lawyers, developers, and activists are coming together, bringing their expertise and proposing solutions.

The burden of California's inability to build enough housing has fallen disproportionally on younger generations. The AEI Housing Center's work shows that six of the biggest markets in California—San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego—all rank among the most unaffordable cities for first-time homebuyers.

Light Touch Density is a tested solution that has provided more affordable housing in Palisades Park, NJ; Charlotte, NC; and Houston, TX. Increasing housing diversity, even for single-family detached homes, can dramatically increase housing supply and create more affordable new homes, according to a new study of 200 metros released by the AEI's Housing Center.

The lack of affordable housing is holding back younger Californians from moving up the economic ladder and accessing homeownership. If you are interested in solving this problem, please join AEI the week of September 19th.

Registration is open for 6 California free conferences to be held the week of September 19, 2022.

These conferences are free and open to all—please forward to anyone else who might have an interest. Each conference will be packed with information and presentations to help to tackle the most pressing housing issues facing Californians.

Visit aei.org/california-housing-conference to register

Conference dates, times, and locations





AEI Housing Center Conference Schedule:





Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

San Francisco Sacramento Fresno

Hotel Nikko The Citizen Hotel The Doubletree by Hilton Fresno

Convention Center

222 Mason Street 926 J Street 2233 Ventura St

9:00am–1:00pm PDT (Incl. Lunch) 9:00am– 1:00pm PDT (Incl. Lunch) 9:00am–1:00pm PDT (Incl. Lunch)









Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Riverside Los Angeles San Diego

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa The One Hotel Westin San Diego Gaslamp

Quarter

3649 Mission Inn Avenue 8490 West Sunset Boulevard 910 Broadway Circle

8:30–12:30pm PDT (Incl. Lunch) 3:00–7:00pm PDT (Reception) 9:00am–1:00pm PDT (Incl. Lunch)









Media Contact Details:

Arthur Gailes

American Enterprise Institute Housing Center

Washington, DC

aei.org/california-housing-conference

Arthur.gailes@aei.org

804-662-0874

