Voyager Labs and Voyint Partner to Deliver End-to-End Investigation Solutions and Services for Federal Agencies

Success in working together to combat pandemic relief fraud fuels partnership to offer combined capabilities to all federal agencies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, an award-winning world leader in advanced investigation solutions, and Voyint, LLC, a provider of expert investigative services, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end investigation solutions, support and services for federal government clients.

"We are excited to formalize our outstanding working relationship with Voyint. This partnership builds on our joint success in helping to investigate pandemic relief fraud, enabling other federal investigate agencies and offices easy access to those same combined technologies and analyst capabilities," said Courtney Bromley, CEO of Voyager Labs U.S.

As federal national security, law enforcement and oversight agencies grapple with a rapidly evolving and heavily digital threat and crime landscape, access to leading-edge investigation tools and expertise is now an imperative for mission success. These agencies are increasingly using Voyager Labs technology to search, sift and analyze massive amounts of complex, unstructured data to quickly obtain relevant insights, uncover hidden connections, and generate new leads. Voyint provides these agencies with enhanced research and analysis services, leveraging a team of investigative professionals from military service and risk management utilizing advanced technologies and intelligence tradecraft.

The Voyager Labs and Voyint partnership arises out of their successful ongoing work together to support the federal Inspectors General community in identifying and investigating fraud across $5 trillion in disbursed pandemic relief funds. Voyager Labs and Voyint are able to seamlessly bridge technology and human analysis to support federal investigative agencies in addressing a wide range of use cases including Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA), third party vetting, supply chain security, and more.





"Working with Voyager Labs has been one of the most successful partnerships we have created in conducting fraud investigations. It's critical that the tools we use to search and analyze massive amounts of data are comprehensive and offer rapid intelligence insights. Having successfully combined both of our capabilities for current pandemic fraud investigations, it was apparent that a strategic partnership would add value for other government and industry clients" said Jay Conolly, Founder and President of Voyint."

Under the partnership, Voyint, which is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), will expand its training and expertise in using the full Voyager Labs solutions suite for government investigations, including requiring its analysts to obtain top-level certification in the technologies. As a result, Voyint's expert analyst team will be positioned to deploy rapidly and flexibly to support federal Voyager Labs customers. Voyint will also serve as a reseller of Voyager Labs solutions, enabling additional procurement options for those agencies seeking small and minority owned business partnerships.

"This partnership is a win for our federal customers, providing them with easy access to a comprehensive suite of investigation solutions and services, even faster ramp-up times, and more flexible operational models tailored to agency requirements," added Bromley.

About Voyager Labs:

Voyager Labs, a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions, empowers organizations worldwide to easily analyze massive amounts of complex, unstructured data to gain deep investigative insights. For more information, please visit voyager-labs.com.



About Voyint:

Voyint provides Intelligence Collection, Research, and Analysis services that support Government and Industry organizations. Our capabilities and competitive advantage are built upon the intersection of emerging technologies and human subject-matter expertise. We creatively address the information and technology challenges within today's collection, research, and analysis process. By bridging the gap between automated tools and human analysis, we innovatively deliver a comprehensive intelligence product, that is timely, relevant, and cost efficient. For more information, visit voyint.com.

