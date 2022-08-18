Popular Science Teams up with hOmeLabs on New Co-Branded Product Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Science and hOmeLabs are proud to announce the launch of their newly co-branded air purifier . This is the first co-branded product from the partnership between Recurrent and Aterian, which was announced in December 2021 .

"Popular Science is an iconic and beloved brand that doesn't put its name on products lightly," says Adam Morath, General Manager of Recurrent's Science, Tech, and Outdoor brands. "This has been a collaborative effort by two innovative companies, and a first, but important step in our co-branding initiative. We're confident the product's thoughtful design, impressive tech specs, and carbon offset program will resonate with PopSci's audience and consumers everywhere. It's exciting to finally see everyone's hard work come to market."

The hOmeLabs Purely Awesome Air Purifier removes 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pet dander, smoke, cooking odors, and more. It features a Powerful 3-Stage Filtration system that utilizes a pre-filter, HEPA, and activated carbon filter. At just 12.8 inches in height and 7.8 inches in diameter, this powerful purifier is portable enough to take anywhere and blend into any room. Additionally, Aterian has committed to offsetting 100% of the carbon emissions resulting from the manufacturing and sales of the co-branded air purifier. This will be done via a carbon offset program devoted to reforestation.

"At Aterian we have brought many products to market by leveraging AIMEE, our proprietary technology platform which informs us what consumers need," says Sascha Lewis, CMO at Aterian. "We are excited to see our co-branded product partnership between our brand hOmeLabs and Popular Science come to fruition because it allows us to marry our data-driven approach to product development with PopSci's well-respected brand and content expertise."

Both parties hope to gradually expand into other products within the hOmeLabs line. More information about the air purifier can be found here .

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged into and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures., a privately held media company that includes brands like The Drive, Futurism, and Outdoor Life.

ABOUT ATERIAN, INC.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top-selling consumer products. The Company's cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty, and consumer electronics.

