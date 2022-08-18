New data from Jointly show that your cannabis habit can be a healthy one

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly , the cannabis discovery company, today released data supporting their newly announced "Theory of Purposeful Cannabis Consumption" which posits that cannabis, consumed purposefully, can be a partner in people's wellbeing (for people 21 and over).

The data is from more than 200,000 unique cannabis experiences that consumers have documented on the Jointly platform.

Jointly's new data provides proof and context explaining why 91% of US adult cannabis consumers report using cannabis for health and wellness purposes, according to a 2022 Harris Poll .

"We know that cannabis makes you more, not less. By building the industry's first experience-based platform for purposeful consumption, we have the data to prove it," said David Kooi, CEO, and Co-Founder of Jointly. "The Theory is a framework to free the modern cannabis consumer to pursue the better life that is possible through purposeful consumption, without guilt or prejudice, and armed with data."

Jointly's Theory is supported by what Kooi calls the "4 Laws of Purposeful Consumption" which are, in turn, supported by this new data, in combination with data from other established sources. "The data make it clear that cannabis, consumed purposefully, can be a partner in your wellbeing," said Kooi. "Though it's also important to underscore that cannabis is for adults only, is not for everyone, and that more data is needed on long-term impact."

1st Law: Plant: Cannabis is a complex plant that produces a variety of effects.

effectiveness of a cannabis experience by 40-57% . Jointly's data show that product choice impacts the

research and scientific knowledge . This truth about plant biology and human physiology is supported by an increasing library ofand

2nd Law: Purposes: People use cannabis for many different productive purposes

Jointly users choose: relax & refresh - 22%, relieve everyday stress - 19%, improve sleep - 11%, energize & uplift - 10%, ease everyday pain - 9%, enjoy social experiences - 7%, focus & create - 7%, stimulate appetite - 6%, enhance intimacy - 3%, recover from exercise - 3%, other - 3%.

2022 survey by New Frontier Data , in which consumers cited similar reasons for their consumption. This data is supported by a, in which consumers cited similar reasons for their consumption.

3rd Law: People: Cannabis affects each person differently.

different people have different experiences with the same product, but that certain products perform better in statistically significant ways. Jointly's data confirm thatwith the same product, but that certain products perform better in statistically significant ways.

endocannabinoid system , discovered by scientists in 1992, varies by individual and across populations and plays a role in memory, appetite, energy balance and metabolism, stress response, analgesia, and sleep. The human, discovered by scientists in 1992, varies by individual and across populations and plays a role in memory, appetite, energy balance and metabolism, stress response, analgesia, and sleep.

4th Law: Conditions: People realize their goals with cannabis more often when they create the conditions for a good experience

Data from Jointly show that people, on average, rate the effectiveness of their experience at 6.75 out of 10.

40-50% . By refining these factors, people become more likely to rate their experience a 9 or a 10. Data from Jointly show that factors like setting, exercise, hydration, diet, and sleep impact the effectiveness of consumer experience by. By refining these factors, people become more likely to rate their experience a 9 or a 10.

New Frontier Data show that 81% of consumers say that cannabis has had a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" impact on their lives, 13% mixed positive & negative, 5% no impact, and < 2% "somewhat negative" or "very negative." Data fromshow that 81% of consumers say that cannabis has had a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" impact on their lives, 13% mixed positive & negative, 5% no impact, and < 2% "somewhat negative" or "very negative."

The Theory of Purposeful Consumption is available HERE .

About Jointly

Jointly is the cannabis discovery company. Powered by a proprietary data platform, the company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you. It has the industry's first - and only - experience-based app for purposeful cannabis consumption.

Cannabis enthusiasts use the platform to reflect on their experiences to reveal insights that help them reach their goals. Their authentic, unbiased experiences create Jointly's trusted product ratings, matching all consumers with the best performing products for their goals.

For additional information, visit jointlybetter.com and download the app for free on Apple / Google.

