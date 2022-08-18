HBR Consulting's Continued Growth Recognized Again in Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Four consecutive years on the list mark the leading legal consulting and technology firm's remarkable growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and law departments, has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America, joining an elite group of organizations that made the prestigious list for four consecutive years. Based on three-year revenue growth, the list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Earlier this year, HBR was included in Crain's Chicago Business' "Fast 50," the publication's list of the fastest-growing companies in the region, whether publicly traded or privately held. This is HBR's second year to be recognized on that list, which is based on five-year revenue growth.

"We are delighted to again be recognized on Inc. 5000's annual list," said Nick Quil, HBR's CEO. "This latest recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and our clients' trust and confidence. The pandemic accelerated an evolution in how our clients work and deliver legal services, and we are honored that they have allowed us to help them navigate those ongoing changes."

The repeat recognition of HBR reflects its trajectory of success since its founding in 2011. The firm's growth has been a combination of organic growth and several strategic acquisitions: for example, in 2021, HBR combined with Keno Kozie, a leading provider of information technology design, service, and help desk support to law firms and legal departments. The combined organization brings together more than 700 experts, making HBR the largest and most comprehensive strategy, operations, and technology consulting firm in the legal industry. In the past five years, the firm has nearly tripled the number of employees, while increasing its revenue by 352%. HBR now works with 94 of the Am Law 100 law firms and 70 of the Fortune 100 corporations' law departments.

"We are proud and humbled by this recognition," said Chris Petrini-Poli, HBR's executive chairman. "What is particularly exciting to me is that our growth has been across all areas of our business. Our success has been and will continue to be driven by our clients, whose partnership is at the core of where we are today. Our clients push us to create and seek to acquire new businesses that help meet their and the market's evolving needs, and by responding to them we have grown remarkably."

2022 marks HBR's most significant investments in the business to date across talent, systems, and technology to meet client and market demands. These investments, in turn, have supported the firm's growth. HBR has deepened its leadership bench strength in business and technology and continues to hire at all levels. HBR has invested in the integration of its IT managed services business and Keno Kozie, building on the strengths of the two organizations by investing not only in talent, but also in new and ongoing partnerships with best-in-class technology providers to provide HBR's clients with a continuously updated and monitored, safe and secure IT environment while allowing HBR's team to operate as efficiently as possible. HBR's Advisory business has seen significant growth in its teams that focus on legal organizations' strategy and operations and on data and innovation, both in the number of experts supporting those areas and the engagements they have taken on. At the same time, the business has increased the breadth of its software solutions and managed services supporting law firm procurement and library functions, as well as technology applications.

