Distributed Ledger Ranks No. 7 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 28,650 Percent, Distributed Ledger Receives Ranking No. 7 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Distributed Ledger (DLI) is No. 7 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Distributed Ledger Inc, located in Daphne, Alabama. (PRNewswire)

"I remember being 6 years old and I could not wait to be 7. It has always been my favorite number. Today #7 represents the drive and dedication of our entire team and what we accomplish together. I am so proud of our amazing team at DLI, and we are just getting started!"

- CEO, Mike Francis

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Distributed Ledger provides blockchain and crypto mining services to businesses and individuals centered around the client's needs. DLI's core mission is to help businesses understand, utilize, and accumulate cryptocurrency. They do that by providing a fully managed Bitcoin mining product called Mining as a Service in addition to ASIC procurement and Miner Guard, a cleaning, maintenance, and repair program for miners. DLI operates around the United States and Latin America with offices in Alabama, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Mexico City. The company has its eyes on the future with its work towards combining traditional datacenter infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining.

