Alavi Anaipakos Attorneys in Houston Named Among Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from the Houston-based intellectual property and commercial litigation firm Alavi Anaipakos are being recognized among the country's top legal practitioners in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the preeminent guide to the nation's top attorneys.

Alavi Anaipakos' founding partners and experienced trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos earned selection as two of the top attorneys for complex commercial litigation. In addition, fellow firm partners Scott Clark and Michael McBride are included in the exclusive listing based on their expertise in intellectual property lawsuits. Mr. McBride is additionally ranked in Best Lawyers for successfully handling patent disputes.

Accomplished patent litigator Justin Chen, of counsel at Alavi Anaipakos, claimed a spot on the 2023 Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list, which includes the country's leading young attorneys. He is included in this year's list for his work in commercial litigation.

The Best Lawyers rankings are compiled each year based on a series of nominations submitted by prior honorees who are asked to identify other lawyers who they have witnessed firsthand and who they would refer one of their own cases if they were unable to do so themselves. The final list of honorees includes attorneys who earned the highest marks during the review process and who are in good standing with their state bar associations.

Earlier this year, Alavi Anaipakos became one of the rare law firms to be ranked in the prestigious Chambers USA guide only months after being launched. The firm earned selection in the ranking based on an extensive track record of successful verdicts and settlements in high-stakes intellectual property cases. In addition, the Chambers analysis described Mr. Anaipakos as a "tremendous talent" and Mr. Alavi as having a "deep understanding of the law as it relates to patent litigation" that produces winning trial strategies.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across a wide variety of industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

