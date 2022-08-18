5WPR Announces Expansion of Lifestyle Division with Specialty Retail and E-Commerce Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its lifestyle practice with the addition of a specialty retail and e-commerce team.

5WPR's 2022 Consumer Culture Report, which aimed to reveal the biggest influences behind buying behavior and emerging trends, shared insights of the growing retail power behind e-commerce and its staying power among consumers, while also revealing that shoppers continue to desire and seek out unique brick-and-mortar retail experiences.

"Our report's findings uncovered the complicated reality that many modern retailers are facing – how can they best meet the consumer when shoppers want to spend their money both in-store and online?" said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We've used our findings not only to better guide and assist our clients, but also guide the growth of our agency. We're confident the creation of a specialty retail and e-commerce team of experts is going to support a substantial shift in the strategy we offer our retail clients today."

Consumers surveyed in the 2022 Consumer Culture Report revealed that where a shopper makes a purchase is overwhelmingly eclipsed by when they need to have it, with 61% of consumers agreeing they are more likely to shop from a store that offers same-day shipping. At the same time, over half of the consumers surveyed prefer to find new products in-store as opposed to online, hinting at the complicated decisions modern retailers must make to meet the expectations of consumers and gain loyal shoppers.

In 2022, O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, named 5WPR's Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle PR division the third largest in the U.S. PR services offered to beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

