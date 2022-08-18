13 Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named Among the Best Lawyers in America

All firm partners recognized in 2023 edition; national recognition comes as firm celebrates major milestone

HOUSTON , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based premier litigation firm Hicks Thomas LLP announced today that 13 of its attorneys have been named to the 2023 list of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the nation.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP) (PRNewswire)

Firm Partners John B. Thomas , Robin Harrison , Paul Mitchell , Stephen Loftin , Jay Old and Allen Rustay were recognized for their expertise in Commercial Litigation. Mr. Thomas earned additional honors for Intellectual Property Litigation, and Mr. Harrison was also recognized for Oil & Gas Law.

Additionally, Firm Partner Courtney Ervin earned honors for her work in Energy Law; J. Stephen Barrick was recognized for his Appellate Law practice; John Deis earned honors for Construction Litigation; and Eric Grant was recognized for Environmental Law. Stewart Hoffer was honored in two practice areas: Labor Law Management and Labor and Employment Litigation, and Gregg Laswell was honored for Oil and Gas Law.

Best Lawyers also named Hicks Thomas attorney Colin Watterson to its list of "Ones to Watch," which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Mr. Watterson was honored for Commercial Litigation.

The 2023 edition marks the largest field of Hicks Thomas partners to be recognized and comes as the firm celebrates its 25th anniversary.

"When we founded this firm in 1997, it was always about doing what is best for our clients. It was that way on day one and continues to be that way today," said Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas. "To have 100 percent of our partners honored in this way is really something special and confirmation that we have been and continue to be on the right path."

The Best Lawyers in America is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Hicks Thomas' Best Lawyers visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/hicks-thomas-llp/62934/US

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

