PaceMate™ Co-Founders to Speak at HRX 2022, the Heart Rhythm Society's Cardiovascular Digital Health Summit

First Annual HRX Meeting to Assemble Cardiovascular Innovators Focused on Transforming Patient Care

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PaceMate, one of the nation's fastest-growing cardiac rhythm management and remote patient monitoring companies, announced two of its co-founders have been chosen to speak at HRX 2022, the Heart Rhythm Society's cardiovascular digital health summit on September 8-10, 2022, in San Diego, California.

The first annual innovation-focused digital cardiovascular summit brings together 500 national innovators, including clinicians, engineers, product developers, investors, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and patient advocacy groups, to examine transformative digital health trends and solutions to improve cardiovascular patient care.

HRX 2022's lineup of speakers includes Tripp Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of PaceMate, who will explore the "CIED Remote Monitoring Landscape" on September 9 at 3 pm PST. In this session, Mr. Higgins will discuss the future of remote cardiac patient monitoring (RPM) and its critical role in enabling device clinics to scale in support of larger patient populations as cardiovascular care shifts to more risk-bearing, value-based care models.

"I am honored to be selected to speak at the Heart Rhythm Society's HRX digital health summit," said Tripp Higgins, CEO of PaceMate. "I look forward to sharing how cardiac remote patient monitoring and digital health innovations will continue to create opportunities to improve patient outcomes for cardiovascular practices and device clinics, primary care providers as well as healthcare systems, and payors."

Noemi Ray, PaceMate Co-Founder & Vice President of Product Operations for PaceMate, has also been invited to serve as a panelist during two sessions, "The Healthcare Professional Perspective: What Are Our Challenges with RPM?" and "Can Healthtech Fix Afib?" on September 9 at 10:30 am and 2 pm PST, respectively.

And Curt Harper, CCDS, BSE, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships for PaceMate, and the lead architect of PaceMateLIVE, will serve as a panelist on September 9 at 2:00 pm PST during a session focused on "Group Chat, Data Connectivity, Cybersecurity and Interoperability."

Visit ExperienceHRX.com to learn more and follow #HRX2022 on Twitter and LinkedIn for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting.

About PaceMate™

Recognized as a 'Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company' by Healthcare Technology Report, PaceMate™ is one of the nation's fastest-growing in cardiac rhythm management and remote patient monitoring. Combining state-of-the-art cloud-based software, research-grade data, and seamless integrations, PaceMateLIVE, the company's flagship RPM platform, is the de facto choice of electrophysiologists, device clinics, and healthcare systems.

With PaceMate, leading healthcare organizations can significantly improve patient outcomes, reimbursements, productivity, and population health with better point-of-care decision-making and alert management. For more information about PaceMate, visit PaceMate.com or call 1-844-4VIPMED.

About HRX 2022

The mission of HRX is to annually convene all cardiovascular stakeholders to accelerate innovation and transform patient care. For more information, visit www.ExperienceHRX.com.

About The Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is a 501(c)(3) international nonprofit organization and the preeminent leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients. HRS continues to be the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders with a mission to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal health care policies and standards, and a mission to eliminate death and suffering due to heart rhythm disorders. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 7,500 heart rhythm professionals in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org.

