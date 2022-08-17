KeyCare Expands Nation's Only Virtual-First Care Platform Built with Epic via $24M Series A Investment

New virtual care platform helps health systems widen their own digital front doors.

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, Inc., the nation's only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, today announced the closing of $24 million in series A funding backed by 8VC, LRVHealth, Bold Capital, and Spectrum Health Ventures.

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. With KeyCare, health systems can easily augment their care teams and widen their digital front doors. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. (PRNewswire)

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care groups. Patients can schedule appointments with a variety of Virtualists via their own health system's MyChart portal or call center. Virtualists then complete the encounter on KeyCare's Epic platform, thus ensuring a seamless experience and interoperable records.

"People expect a connected and convenient digital care experience," said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic. "Rather than routing them through a disconnected, standalone system, KeyCare unifies the virtual care experience in concert with participating hospitals and health systems."

"KeyCare is addressing health systems' critical need for staffing options that provide patients with high-quality, integrated virtual care," said Sebastian Caliri, partner at 8VC. "By building with the Epic platform and working closely with health systems, KeyCare is in a unique position to improve patient access, expand provider capacity, and streamline care delivery across the country -- for example, by giving patients access to 24/7, 50-state urgent care Virtualists through connected Epic platforms."

As of July 2022, KeyCare has launched their system by providing services to BHSH System's Spectrum Health West Michigan Division. "Working with KeyCare allows us to provide a tremendously convenient experience for our patients, while ensuring quality via robust data sharing and streamlined clinical workflows between our two Epic instances," said Mandy Reed, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan's Director of Virtual Health Operations. "After working with numerous telehealth providers in the past, I can say with confidence that there is no other virtual care platform that can match KeyCare's capabilities."

"We created KeyCare to make sure health systems had better options for expanding virtual care services to their patients in the most convenient and safest way possible," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, founder and CEO of KeyCare. "Being part of the Epic community helps ensure we have an incredibly powerful tech stack with easy connectivity to the majority of health systems in the nation. And there is no better health system partner to kick things off with than the forward-thinking team at Spectrum Health."

The Chicago and Madison-based virtual care company will use the proceeds of the Series A investment to increase its staff and prepare for rapid growth sparked by demand for virtual care services from large healthcare organizations.

KeyCare and Spectrum Health will be presenting more details about their innovative use of the Epic platform and its Telehealth Anywhere technology at Epic's User Group Meeting August 22 to 24 in Verona, Wisconsin.

