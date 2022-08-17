Herzing University Welcomes Karen Nelson as Vice President of Inclusion and Community Impact

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced the official introduction of Karen Nelson as its new Vice President of Inclusion and Community Impact.

We are excited and proud to have Karen join our leadership team as we work to support communities of all backgrounds.

At the forefront of Herzing's mission is the role it plays in serving its students and enriching the communities across its 10 ground campuses as well as nationally through online learning. Following a nationwide recruitment search, Herzing selected Nelson for her 25+ years of experience in managing equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in private sector, nonprofit and municipal organizations.

"The decision to continue to commit to and expand on our University-wide effort to lead on equity, diversity and inclusion will further address the crucial need we are hearing from our hospital and healthcare facility partners to hire from a diverse and representative talent pool," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "Karen Nelson's strong background in the area of diversity and her experience across the healthcare industry will greatly benefit the University's ability to connect with local employers, community advocates and future nursing professionals. We are excited and proud to have her join our leadership team as we work to support communities of all backgrounds."

Most recently, Nelson served as the EDI Director for Rogers Behavioral Health and was the Diversity & Inclusion Leader in the Office of the Mayor for the City of Appleton, WI. Nelson also has created NelStar Leadership & Diversity Consulting and expanded on her EDI-focused efforts through roles that include being the first corporate diversity manager for Shaw Industries, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and as the first African American manager of cultural diversity for General Electric Medical Systems.

"I am incredibly honored to have this opportunity to serve Herzing University, its student population and the diverse communities across th

e

country who will benefit from having access to this school's broad and inclusive pool of talent," said Nelson. "I want to thank

Renee Herzing

and the University's leadership team for their trust in me and look forward to moving quickly and effectively to build the programs and relationships that will ensure the momentum built around EDI remains a priority part of what the Herzing University emblem represents."

Nelson received her Executive Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Nelson started her new executive role with Herzing University on Monday, July 18. She follows Terri Howard who served as the Assistant Vice-President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. More information can be found on her LinkedIn profile at www.linkedin.com/in/karenatnelstar/.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. In June 2022, Herzing introduced a first-of-its-kind Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program beginning enrollment for Fall 2022. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

