C & C Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates 74 years in the home service industry

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, will spend August celebrating 74 years of dedicated residential service to the Detroit community with a party for employees and savings for customers.

"When my grandfather started C & C in 1948, his goal was to offer the best heating and cooling service to the community, and we're proud to still offer these services today," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "We're dedicated to remaining a family-owned and operated heating and cooling business that offers well-paid employment, top-notch services and community aid to the Detroit area and hope to be around for another 74 more years."

Hottle said the company will celebrate by taking employees out on a yacht for a companywide party and will offer its customers a $74 furnace or air conditioning tune-up.

Hottle's grandfather started C & C on Aug. 10, 1948, and the company quickly became a family affair as his children and grandchildren learned the trade, answered phones and addressed mailers. After her grandfather's death in 1977, Hottle's parents and uncle took on the role of running the company, keeping the business in the family for the next generation.

In 2016, Hottle's uncle passed away, but the family rallied to take on the roles he had managed. Hottle also stepped up to new roles over time. She received an economics degree from Albion College and started work as the company's operations manager in 2005. Since January, Hottle has taken on the role of general manager and vows to keep the company family-owned and operated for the foreseeable future.

"We are known for our quality work and exceptional customer service," she said. "We also have the best customers in the world. These are the reasons we have been able to sustain our business for this many years in the increasingly competitive home service business."

