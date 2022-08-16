Olympic Gold Medalist and Author Scott Hamilton Featured at Samaritas 'Be the Rock' Gala in Grand Rapids on September 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas, one of Michigan's largest nonprofit health and human service organizations, will host its annual Be the Rock event on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids to raise funds and awareness about its many programs to help Michigan's vulnerable populations. The gala will feature a keynote speech by Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medalist, best-selling author, and adoptive father.

(PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to have Scott Hamilton join us for our return to the Amway Grand Plaza for an in-person event," said Sam Beals, CEO at Samaritas. "This gala is more than an elegant evening out with friends. It's a major fundraiser that helps us pay for programs and services that support families and individuals in need of healing and support."

Hamilton, an adoptive father of two and an adoptee himself, will deliver a keynote speech to inspire guests to consider adoption, especially to adopt the 231 unmatched foster children in Michigan, who need a loving family to care for them.

Permanent foster care, or long-term foster care, is when a child's parents have lost custodial rights, usually due to severe neglect and/or abuse. Through Samaritas, foster children are placed with adults until their families can care for them again. Many foster children who cannot return home, typically six years old and older, will never find a forever home. Statistics show that foster kids unable to find a forever home are more likely to become homeless, misuse substances, have an unwanted pregnancy, or become impoverished. Loving families willing to adopt or foster older children can break this cycle of instability and provide a safe haven for them to heal and flourish.

During the annual Be the Rock Gala, Samaritas will recognize business leaders for creating ripples of positive change throughout the community. This year's recipients include Bing Goei of Eastern Floral for his work with the Asian American community, as well as Berkshire Hathaway and ZoomInfo for their community outreach efforts.

Samaritas serves thousands throughout Michigan including refugees, children in foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, people struggling with substance use disorders, and those in need of affordable housing.

Visit samaritas.org/BeTheRock for Be the Rock Gala ticket information, including a special VIP reception with Scott Hamilton.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samaritas