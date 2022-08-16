Navistar Introduces New Global Integrated Powertrain

Developed over five years in collaboration with TRATON GROUP, the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain is unveiled to the North American market

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar continues its commitment to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility with the introduction of the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain. Navistar unveiled the S13 Integrated Powertrain during an exclusive live event held for dealers, customers and industry press at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Developed over five years through global collaboration with the TRATON GROUP, the S13 Integrated Powertrain will provide superior operating economy, stellar performance, and simplicity and serviceability to the North American commercial vehicle market.

"The International S13 Integrated Powertrain sets an industry standard for efficiency, profitability and sustainability," said Mathias Carlbaum, chief executive officer. "Not only is it the most efficient powertrain we have ever produced, but it is also a major milestone in our journey to zero-emissions transportation."

The S13 Integrated Powertrain features a clean sheet design with the engine, transmission and aftertreatment developed and integrated concurrently, ensuring maximum efficiency without compromising performance. In comparison to the first-generation International® A26 engine specified with the 12-speed overdrive Eaton Endurant HD automated transmission, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is the lightest weight powertrain on the market. With the same comparison when specified with the updated International LT® Series aerodynamics package, the S13 Integrated offers up to a 15% gain in fuel efficiency. It also provides improved reliability and sustainability, marking a leap in the progress toward carbon neutral transport.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain was designed using a modular system approach. Modular systems allow for mass customization of broad variant offerings and ensure a long-term competitive advantage. This equates to faster time to market and lower production costs. The TRATON GROUP modular system enables efficient cross-brand development and production, while still allowing for regional adaptation and validation of the S13 Integrated Powertrain for the North American market. This is the first Group-wide demonstration of a modular solution.

"The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the catalyst for us to provide a simple, comprehensive ownership solution," said Göran Nyberg, executive vice president, Commercial Operations. "Our new optimized powertrain paired with a comprehensive ownership solution has a long-expected product life with excellent residual value, truly resetting the standard for total operating economy in our industry."

This comprehensive ownership solution includes dealer integrated software, built-in service products, repair maintenance contracts and other solutions available for International® vehicles equipped with the new S13 Integrated Powertrain, ultimately allowing fleets to concentrate on their core businesses.

The S13 Integrated Powertrain will be manufactured at Navistar's Huntsville Powertrain Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville, Ala. For more information and to access a live recording of the event to introduce the S13 Integrated Powertrain, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/shift.

For additional media resources, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/media/S13.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is a member of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

