DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial (BHG), the leader in unsecured business and personal loans and creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country, today announced further steps in its commitment to ensuring employees are compensated fairly by sharing the firm's Fair Pay Workplace (FPW) certification.

BHG Financial Certified by Fair Pay Workplace (PRNewswire)

With a mission to end unlawful pay disparities based on gender, race, and ethnicity, FPW is leading the way to sustained fair pay in the workplace. Established in 2020, FPW is the only nonprofit certification program to independently verify organizations' pay equity status using standardization, transparent methods developed by experts from across industries and functions, including data science, law, business, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"It's a true accomplishment to be certified by Fair Pay Workplace," says BHG Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Al Crawford. "BHG has achieved many accolades in the last 20 years, and we are proud to add fair pay certification to that list. Our employees are our number one asset, and this certification exemplifies the equitable and inclusive environment we continuously strive for at BHG."

Beyond achieving FPW certification, BHG ranks among the Nation's Best Workplaces for Women, a listing produced by Fortune Magazine and Great Places to Work®. Meanwhile, minority women make up more than 35 percent of BHG leadership and of the 141 employees promoted during the first quarter of 2022, nearly half were women.

"We take diversity, inclusion, and equity seriously at BHG," says Katie Barnes, BHG Chief Human Resources Officer. "Partnering with Fair Pay Workplace ensured a comprehensive, industry-recognized analysis across multiple factors, including protected classes and our various families and locations. We're excited that our commitment to ensuring our employees are compensated fairly is now something we can share with our employees, partners, and prospective employees."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BHG Financial