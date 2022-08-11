Lilly Announces Leadership Transition in Human Resources and New Chief Commercial Officer for Loxo@Lilly

- Stephen Fry to retire at the end of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the upcoming retirement of one executive committee member, the naming of his successor, and the hiring of a new chief commercial officer for Loxo@Lilly.

After more than 35 years at Lilly, Stephen Fry, senior vice president, human resources and diversity, will retire at the end of 2022.

Commenting on Fry's retirement, David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, said, "Steve has left a positive and indelible imprint on the people, culture and performance of our company. Serving as our CHRO over the past 11 years, Steve has played a key role in leading us through the challenges we faced in those early years, modernizing so many dimensions of our HR function—including diversity, equity and inclusion—and leading the company's efforts to become a premier employer around the world. His depth of knowledge about our business, commitment to Lilly, and expertise in human resources will be missed by employees, management, and our board. We wish Steve all the best in his well-earned transition to retirement."

Eric Dozier, currently vice president and chief commercial officer for Loxo@Lilly, is being promoted to succeed Fry as senior vice president, human resources and diversity. Dozier will report to Ricks and join Lilly's Executive Committee upon Fry's retirement.

"Eric is the right leader to drive our people strategy and diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda as Lilly enters a new and exciting chapter of growth," said Ricks. "A long-tenured Lilly executive who understands our strong heritage and culture, Eric has led transformative change across the enterprise, has a track record of developing people and teams that deliver strong business results, and has the trust of his Lilly colleagues."

During his nearly 25-year career with Lilly, Dozier has held roles of expanding responsibility in the company's commercial business across multiple therapeutic areas, including serving as chief marketing officer for the Japan affiliate. Prior to his current role, Dozier served as vice president of global ethics and compliance.

Succeeding Dozier will be Winselow Tucker, who joins Lilly at the end of August as senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Loxo@Lilly, reporting to Jacob Van Naarden, senior vice president and CEO of Loxo@Lilly. Winselow joins Lilly from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he served as senior vice president and general manager of US Hematology before assuming his current responsibilities as senior vice president, intercontinental, earlier this year. Prior to joining BMS, Winselow held leadership roles at Novartis and Celgene. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Howard University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.

"Winselow brings deep expertise in both oncology and hematology that will support the continued growth of our existing commercial portfolio and efforts to bring our pipeline of cancer medicines to patients around the world," said Van Naarden.

About Lilly

