Globant to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18th

LUXEMBOURG, Aug.11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2022 on Thursday August 18th, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F2Q22EarningsCall

