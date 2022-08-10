First Federal Bank Expands Services and Welcomes Jennifer Mulligan

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank announces commercial lending services are expanding to the Tampa market, to complement the existing mortgage offering. Jennifer Mulligan has joined the First Federal team as the Commercial Market Manager and will locally serve her hometown of Tampa Bay.

Jennifer has over 22 years of banking experience and is passionate about helping grow relationships with clients and their businesses in the area. Commercial solutions range from structured deals to business expansion loans and also support clients with a desire for government-backed commercial loans. In her free time, you can find Jennifer volunteering at numerous non-profits including, Girl Scouts of America, Junior Achievement Tampa Bay and holds a board position at the YMCA.

"Tampa is a natural extension for First Federal Bank," says Robert Turbeville, Chief Lending Officer. "Businesses in the Tampa Bay area need commercial lending and banking services that can be tailored to their needs. An institution of our size is able to provide unique solutions with local, personal service."

About First Federal Bank



First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.64 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

