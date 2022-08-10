The Business Intelligence and Analytics Tools Organizations Need for Data-Driven Decision-Making, According to Users on SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Business Intelligence & Analytics Emotional Footprint, naming four top providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Champions.

Business intelligence and analytics software tools gather data from different parts of the organization and consolidate them into reports or dashboards to support decision-making.

In 2022, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into business intelligence tools has enabled automated data cleansing, prepping, and tagging, saving valuable time and increasing productivity. With the help of AI, business intelligence software can arrange and visualize data, build analytical models to provide meaningful perspectives, identify trends, and offer predictive insights or outcomes.

To aid organizations searching for the best solution to support data-driven decision-making, SoftwareReviews has identified the top business intelligence and analytics software providers of the year based on verified survey data collected from 2,836 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Business Intelligence & Analytics Software Champions are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Business Intelligence & Analytics Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated business intelligence and analytics category page.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

