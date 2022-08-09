PURECARS ACQUIRES DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM AUTOSIGMA

Addition of digital asset management to PureCars' platform enhances capability and efficiency in deploying offers and creative, across a wide range of advertising channels.

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, announced today its acquisition of digital asset management platform, AutoSigma. PureCars is backed by Diversis Capital Partners and Stage 1 Ventures.

By combining AutoSigma's digital asset platform with PureCars' marketing technology, vehicle advertising can be deployed across multiple ad channels with more speed, accuracy and efficiency. The integration of the two platforms gives dealerships and agencies the ability to easily manage and update vehicle offers and build OEM-compliant ads. These assets are also syndicated across a wide variety of channels, including the dealer's website, email templates, Google Business posts, Google Ads, and Meta paid advertising. In addition, the platform can dynamically update offers, ensuring all advertising is current and consistent.

"AutoSigma solves the biggest pain points for dealers in getting vehicle offers to market," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at PureCars. "Speed to market has historically been a challenge, as dealers await and react to OEM program announcements. With AutoSigma, our dealers will be in market in unprecedented time. We're excited to welcome Matthew Strunk and the AutoSigma team to PureCars."

The automation AutoSigma provides not only saves time and reduces the manual effort required to prepare dealer advertising assets, but it also eliminates costly errors by ensuring consistency and accuracy in dealer advertising.

"Combining our asset management platform with PureCars' extensive MarTech capabilities will be a game changer for dealers. They will get to market faster and achieve even greater success with their marketing efforts," said Matthew Strunk, founder of AutoSigma. "We couldn't be happier about being a part of this industry-leading organization."

Diversis Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kevin Ma, said, "We're confident AutoSigma will be a great complement to the advertising technology at PureCars. With vehicle inventory levels expected to rebound in the coming months, the ability to expedite the process of getting vehicle ads created and in-market quickly will be a huge competitive advantage for PureCars' clients."

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, while lowering ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com .

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with over $1 billion in assets under management that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, please visit http://www.diversis.com .

About Stage 1 Ventures, LLC

Stage 1 Ventures, LLC was founded in 2005 and has invested over $200M in 22 late-stage growth companies. Stage 1 does a combination of primary and secondary investing as well as seed investing. Stage 1 looks for high growth companies that are led by passionate entrepreneurs in ag-tech, cloud, mobile, auto, consumer and enterprise software spaces.

