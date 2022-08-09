Old Republic Title Insurance Group And ClosingLock Working Together To Help Combat Wire Fraud

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic Title Insurance Group, one of the largest title insurance groups in the United States, and ClosingLock, the leading wire fraud prevention platform for the real estate industry, are now working together to help combat wire fraud for Old Republic Title's agents.

"Old Republic Title is one of the largest and most respected brands in the title insurance industry. We are excited to be working with them to help combat wire fraud in the real estate industry." says Andy White, CEO and co-founder of ClosingLock.

ClosingLock is modernizing the real estate world's way of transferring information to eliminate wire fraud. The company provides a secure, easy-to-use platform for title companies, law firms, and other financial services to protect themselves and their clients from wire fraud. ClosingLock has protected over $100 billion in real estate funds to date.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Old Republic Title is comprised of a multitude of title and related services companies, including one of the largest title insurers in the United States. Its underwriters are Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, formed in 1907, and American Guaranty Title Insurance Company, dating back to 1899. The Company has a national network of more than 275 branch and subsidiary offices, and roughly 8,000 independent, authorized policy-issuing title agents.

