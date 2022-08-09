Hart Energy's 2022 Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation Awarded

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy editorial staff will announce the recipients of the 2022 Meritorious Awards for Engineering (MEA) Innovation in the August 9th E&P+ e-newsletter. MEA honors engineering excellence in 11 categories across the upstream energy industry and recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application.
"E&P has consistently honored technical innovation that enables our industry to overcome seemingly impossible challenges," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "We are thrilled to announce this year's outstanding award recipients whose engineering innovations are making tremendous impacts in energy."
The expert panel of judges included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting companies around the globe. MEA entries are judged on their game-changing significance – both technically and economically. Judges were recused from categories in which they or their companies have a business interest.
The 2022 Honorees:
ARTIFICIAL LIFT
- SpeedFreq, Extract Companies
- Downhole Sucker Rod Sensor, Well Innovation AS
CARBON MANAGEMENT
- ecoView, Kodiak Gas Services
- PowerDrive Orbit G2 Rotary Steerable System, Schlumberger
DIGITALIZATION
- IPA – Integrated Production Automation, ABB - ENOVATE
- INvISION Digital Valve Control, Intelligent Wellhead Systems
- RigER, RigER Inc.
DRILLING FLUIDS/STIMULATION
- New Horizon to Downhole Scale Management for Sustaining Wells' Productivity, Saudi Aramco
- TETRA Advanced Displacement System (TADS), TETRA Technologies
DRILLING SYSTEMS
- iCruise X™ Intelligent Rotary Steerable System, Halliburton
- Wellgrab ERFT, Autentik and Welltec
HSE
- Workover Rig Inspection, Chesapeake Energy
- AVOID, Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
HYDRAULIC FRACTURING/PRESSURE PUMPING
- Titan Natural Gas-Powered Direct Drive Turbine Hydraulic Fracturing Technology, BJ Energy Solutions
- ONEplug, Lonestar Completions Tools
- SPM™ Simplified Frac Iron System, SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar Company
IOR/EOR/REMEDIATION
- Expansion Charge Technology, W.T. Bell International
- WireFLATE®, Well Robotic™
NON-FRACTURING COMPLETIONS
- StageCoach™, GEODynamics
SUBSEA SYSTEMS
- Subsea Live Data-Driven Performance Service, OneSubsea, a Schlumberger Company
WATER MANAGEMENT
- PARETO – DOE's Produced Water Optimization Program
- FloBoost, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
