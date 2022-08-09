Clint Crews Joins Fortis as Head of Colorado Commercial and Specialty Lending

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis, a high-growth commercial bank serving small- to medium-sized privately held businesses in Colorado and Utah, is pleased to welcome Clint Crews as their Head of Colorado Commercial and Specialty Lending.

Crews joins Fortis with over 15 years of commercial banking experience, most recently as a Commercial Banking Group Manager at Independent Financial, where he developed a reputation as a strong leader and team builder. In his new role, Clint will lead and develop Fortis' Middle Market and Specialty Lending strategy in the Denver region. He will manage a team of high-caliber bankers, ensuring both new and existing clients receive the unparalleled product and service offerings that they have come to expect and deserve.

"Throughout my career in banking, building and maintaining client relationships and ensuring my clients have the best service and options available to fit their needs has been my core focus," stated Clint. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Fortis and lead the growth of their Colorado market, knowing that client service has and always will be at the center of our culture."

"We could not be more excited for Clint to join Fortis and lead our team in Colorado," added Josh Peters, Chief Lending Officer. "His track record of excellence in the Denver market will have a meaningful impact on our ability to continue recruiting talented, veteran bankers. He is a natural fit into our organization; his passion and enthusiasm will have a lasting influence on our clients and presence in the community."

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan, treasury management and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

