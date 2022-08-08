Precigen Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results

– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); enrollment ongoing in Phase 1b dose expansion study; Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota activated as first expansion site of Phase 1b multicenter expansion; technology transfer and site activation activities underway at multiple new sites –

– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T in advanced ovarian cancer; enrollment complete at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion in the IV arm; Phase 1b expansion study initiated at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion prior to IV infusion; technology transfer and site activation underway for Phase 1b multicenter expansion –

– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); Phase 2 study initiated and rapidly progressing –

– Enrollment complete in combination arm of Phase 1 study of PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy in human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers –

– Entered into agreement to sell wholly-owned subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics for $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out over two years; close expected in Q3 2022; Company intends to pay senior convertible notes when due in July 2023 –

– Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $132.8 million as of June 30, 2022 –

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced second quarter and first half 2022 financial results.

"Precigen is laser focused on maximizing the value of our highest priority assets and prioritizing our capital allocation to enable us to reach critical inflection points in our clinical trials. We have been able to expedite our prioritized programs, rapidly progressing from Phase 1 dose escalations to 1b expansions and have already initiated Phase 2 studies for several programs," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "We continue to demonstrate the potential of these assets and their associated therapeutic platforms, and are actively pursuing rapid regulatory strategies for licensure to bring these potential investigational therapies to patients as quickly as possible. We expect additional data this year and early next for our prioritized programs, and are particularly excited for the Phase 1 data presentation for the PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse study in Q4 2022."

"The transaction to sell Trans Ova Genetics, which is expected to close in Q3 2022, will provide Precigen with $170 million in cash up-front and up to a $10 million earn-out over the next two years. The proceeds from this sale will fortify our balance sheet and provide non-dilutive funds to pay our convertible notes, which we intend to do when due," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "We believe that our cash on hand and cost reduction initiatives, taking into account our plan for our convertible notes, give us enough runway to advance our clinical priorities into Q4 2023."

Key Business Highlights

Agreement to Divest Non-Healthcare Subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T ® in AML

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T ® in Ovarian Cancer

PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T ® in Advanced ROR1+ Hematological and Solid Tumors

PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse ™ Immunotherapy in RRP

PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in HPV-associated Cancers

Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities of $25.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $24.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 ;

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $132.8 million as of June 30, 2022 ;

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs decreased for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year periods; and

As a result of the anticipated Trans Ova Genetics sale, the Trans Ova Genetics business is now classified as a discontinued operation with its assets, liabilities and operations in prior periods reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues decreased $0.9 million , or 24%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar decreased $0.5 million and collaboration and license revenue decreased $0.3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . Gross margin on products and services declined as a result of the decreased revenues, and increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.2 million , or 9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . Contract research organization costs and lab supplies decreased $1.9 million due to timing differences, the completion of the Phase 1b /2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, as well as a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related to preclinical research programs for the comparable period. This decrease was partially offset with an increase in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $0.7 million primarily due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth in the Company's development activities.

SG&A expenses decreased $2.3 million , or 15%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $1.5 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count. Professional fees decreased $0.4 million , primarily due to decreased legal fees associated with certain matters.

Loss from continuing operations was $26.1 million , or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $30.9 million , or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.

First Half 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $1.2 million , or 16%, from six months ended June 30, 2021 . Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar increased $1.6 million , which was offset by a $0.3 million reduction in collaboration and license revenue from the six months ended June 30, 2021 . Gross margin on services remained comparable to the prior year as increased revenues were offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses increased $0.4 million , or 2%, from the six months ended June 30, 2022 . Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs increased $1.2 million due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth in the Company's development activities. This increase was partially offset with a decrease of contract research organization costs and lab supplies of $0.9 million , primarily due to timing differences, the completion of the Phase 1b /2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related preclinical research programs for the comparable period.

SG&A expenses decreased $2.9 million , or 10%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021 . Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $3.5 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count. This decrease was partially offset with an increase in legal and professional fees of $1.1 million , primarily due to increased consulting fees and legal fees associated with certain matters.

Loss from continuing operations was $50.0 million , or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $57.8 million , or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the consummation of the prospective sale of Trans Ova Genetics, the use of capital from that transaction, the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the sale of Trans Ova will not be consummated on the expected timeline or at all (whether due to a failure to receive, or delay in the receipt of, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 or other third party consents required for the transaction or the failure to satisfy other conditions to the consummation of the transaction), the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43,844



$ 36,423 Short-term investments



71,453





72,240 Receivables













Trade, net



1,307





1,341 Related parties, net



18





73 Other



546





566 Inventory



224





326 Prepaid expenses and other



2,654





5,471 Current assets held for sale



44,573





40,188 Total current assets



164,619





156,628 Long-term investments



11,877





48,562 Property, plant and equipment, net



7,726





8,599 Intangible assets, net



45,933





52,291 Goodwill



36,864





37,554 Right-of-use assets



8,944





9,990 Other assets



921





936 Noncurrent assets held for sale



44,340





45,296 Total assets

$ 321,224



$ 359,856







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 2,668



$ 3,112 Accrued compensation and benefits



4,864





7,856 Other accrued liabilities



9,666





7,817 Deferred revenue



164





1,490 Current portion of long-term debt



—





52 Current portion of lease liabilities



1,033





1,393 Related party payables



58





74 Current liabilities held for sale



11,448





12,851 Total current liabilities



29,901





34,645 Long-term debt, net of current portion



198,674





179,882 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



23,023





23,023 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



8,098





8,747 Deferred tax liabilities



2,260





2,539 Long-term liabilities held for sale



3,615





3,672 Total liabilities



265,571





252,508 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)













Shareholders' equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,993,979





2,022,701 Accumulated deficit



(1,933,770)





(1,915,556) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(4,556)





203 Total shareholders' equity



55,653





107,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 321,224



$ 359,856

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and

per share data)



Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,









June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021





























Revenues

























Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ —

$ 301

$ —

$ 367

Product revenues



621



694



1,113



1,306

Service revenues



2,213



2,679



7,146



5,303

Other revenues



77



141



165



274

Total revenues



2,911



3,815



8,424



7,250





























Operating Expenses

























Cost of products



645



436



1,122



824

Cost of services



1,166



914



2,383



1,888

Research and development



11,954



13,184



23,755



23,321

Selling, general and administrative



12,670



14,954



26,359



29,220

Impairment of goodwill



—



—



482



—

Impairment of other noncurrent assets



638



543



638



543

Total operating expenses



27,073



30,031



54,739



55,796

Operating loss



(24,162)



(26,216)



(46,315)



(48,546)





























Other Expense, Net

























Interest expense



(2,063)



(4,633)



(4,101)



(9,137)

Interest income



37



49



75



81

Other income (expense), net



40



(199)



238



(297)

Total other expense, net



(1,986)



(4,783)



(3,788)



(9,353)

Equity in net loss of affiliates



—



—



(1)



(3)

Loss from continuing operations

before income taxes



(26,148)



(30,999)



(50,104)



(57,902)

Income tax benefit



89



60



147



112

Loss from continuing operations

$ (26,059)

$ (30,939)

$ (49,957)

$ (57,790)

Income from discontinued operations,

net of income taxes



8,424



10,889



13,071



20,422

Net loss

$ (17,635)

$ (20,050)

$ (36,886)

$ (37,368)

Net Loss per Share

























Net loss from continuing operations per

share, basic and diluted

$ (0.13)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.29)

Net income from discontinued operations

per share, basic and diluted



0.04



0.06



0.07



0.10

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.09)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.19)

Weighted average shares outstanding,

basic and diluted



200,461,441



199,021,587



200,047,629



196,275,820



