InventHelp Inventor Develops and Improved Storage Accessory for Pickup Trucks (TNO-128)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed something to use for my jobs," said an inventor from Braithwaite, La. "so I invented the COOL BOX. It could also be used for camping or tailgating."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides two useful storage accessories in one. The unit reduces loose clutter and cargo from sliding around in truck and keeps food and drinks cool and tools organized. The COOL BOX is convenient, easily accessible as well as saves time and effort. I could also be offered in different sizes and styles.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TNO-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp