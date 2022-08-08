Covanta Fairfax Completes Installation of State-of-Art Technology to Reduce Low NOx Emissions

LORTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions for businesses and communities, announced that the Covanta Fairfax Waste-to-Energy facility recently completed planned enhancements to its state-of-the-art pollution control technology aimed at further reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, thereby helping to further protect the environment.

Located in Fairfax, Va., the Waste-to-Energy facility serves approximately 1,200,000 residents and businesses in Fairfax County by taking non-hazardous household waste otherwise destined for landfill, combusting it at high temperatures and generating steam for renewable electricity production. While more than 99.98% of what comes out of the stack is what is typically found in air – water vapor, oxygen, carbon dioxide – Covanta works tirelessly to ensure the other elements remain well below federal and state allowable limits.

With installation of its proprietary Low NOx (LN) technology now complete, nitrogen oxide emissions have been reduced by nearly 50 percent. The effort was part of a multi-year project at Covanta Fairfax.

"Covanta is committed every day to managing our services and facilities in a way that prioritizes our communities, our local businesses and our planet," said Don Cammarata, area asset manager at Covanta Fairfax. "The completion of the Low NOx technology installation at Covanta Fairfax is just the latest stride in our ongoing commitment to reduce our environmental impact and improve air quality in the communities in which we operate and which we call home."

The Low NOx technology is unique within the industry and demonstrates Covanta's dedication to investment in research and development to provide superior environmental performance.

"We are pleased with Covanta's efforts to improve the emissions from the facility while simultaneously managing the waste our residents and businesses generate each year," said Eric Forbes, of Fairfax County's Department of Public Works.

Through its mission of keeping waste out of landfills, Covanta Fairfax reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 1,208,000 tons of carbon dioxide, similar in impact to taking 236,000 passenger vehicles off the road for one year. The facility produces 80 megawatts of renewable electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; enough to power 67,000 homes for a year.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across North America. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation