Attorney Catherine Reeves Selected for National Leadership Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham is pleased to announce Attorney Catherine "Cat" N. Reeves has been selected to join the 2022-2023 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Leadership Advancement Program (LAP). This year-long program helps develop mid-career Asian Pacific American attorneys' skills, while also offering opportunities such as developing peer relationships and networking. The NAPABA Program selects only 24 applicants with at least six to 10 years of experience.

Reeves joined the firm in 2011. She focuses her practice in plaintiff personal injury and plaintiff workers compensation cases, as well as Social Security Disability. From 2016 to 2018, she assisted the homeless population at Columbus House, Inc. in New Haven, Connecticut with Social Security disability applications and appeals.

Reeves is a dedicated and detail-oriented attorney who believes in taking a hands-on approach. She takes much pride in her work and advocates for those that need it most. A recent client stated that, "She is awesome, very thorough and genuinely concerned!"

She received her bachelor's degree from Lehigh University and her law degree from Widener University Commonwealth Law School. Reeves speaks English and Vietnamese both fluently.

When asked why she practices law, Reeves shared that it, "brings honor to my family name and all of my cases are important to me. With every case, I learn something and gain a new understanding of people and the law. For me, cases aren't so much about the outcome; rather, it's about the assistance that I can provide to a person who is feeling overwhelmed by the process. I feel the best about the days that my clients tell me that they feel confident about their case-related decisions due to my information and advice."

Reeves is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, Dauphin County Bar Association and Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania.

Everyone at Metzger Wickersham wishes Cat continued success as she flourishes in a leadership role with the NAPABA Leadership Advancement Program. We look forward to her new insights, skills and the future opportunities that she will offer to the Metzger Wickersham team.

About Metzger Wickersham

Founded in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1888, Metzger Wickersham has protected citizens' rights for over a century and recovered millions for clients in the process. Aside from the main Harrisburg office, Metzger Wickersham maintains offices in Lancaster, Pottsville, Shippensburg, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, and York. For more information, visit www.mwke.com.

