Meridian Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Michigan

DETROIT, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Michigan, a leading Medicaid managed care plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, recently celebrated 25 years of providing high-quality care and services to its members across Michigan.

"Meridian has been an essential part of the Michigan community for more than two decades," said Sean Kendall, Plan President and CEO of Meridian. "We have been, and will continue to be, there for Michigan residents to ensure they have access to the healthcare coverage they need and deserve. We're grateful to celebrate this milestone and look forward to providing continued care to the state of Michigan."

Since its founding in 1997, Meridian has experienced tremendous growth. Beginning as a small team of employees committed to providing Michiganders with access to compassionate care, Meridian has since expanded to become the largest Medicaid managed care plan in the state, and today serves more than half a million Medicaid, Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP), and Marketplace members.

During its 25-year history, Meridian has also taken a local approach to care, embedding itself in the communities it serves. This includes partnerships with more than 40 community-based organizations, dedicated employees who have volunteered hundreds of hours in their communities, and more than $1.3 million in grants to support local providers, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and community partners.

In recognition of its anniversary, Meridian employees performed 25 acts of kindness across the state. They donated clothes to Foster Closet of Michigan, a nonprofit with several locations spread across the state that serves children placed in the foster care system. To cheer some of the health plan's most vulnerable members, employees wrote heartfelt letters to elders to brighten their day. And, amid the ongoing shortage of baby formula nationwide, Meridian employees delivered formula to Destined for Greatness, a Detroit nonprofit that seeks to empower and motivate at-risk young ladies ages 11 to 21 through its mentorship program.

About Meridian

Meridian of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Meridian of Michigan