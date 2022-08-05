The Root Brands launches New Proprietary Collagen Colostrum Blend Aimed to Bring Back Your Youth

There is no stopwatch to stop time. Every day you will grow older. But what if there was a formula to assist the body in bringing back youth?!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Give Me Back My Youth, (GMBMY) a one-of-a-kind, patent pending proprietary blend of collagen and colostrum offered by The Root Brands and formulated by Dr. Christina Rahm. Root, an e-commerce, direct to consumer brand, is known for producing the highest quality, natural, bioavailable nutraceuticals and supplements on the market today. Root products help to support the body and strengthen the immune system naturally.

Formulated to maximize benefits and purity, Give Me Back My Youth has only 2 ingredients: a proprietary, patent pending blend of hydrolyzed bovine collagen and whole colostrum powder.

It has nine certifications: no fillers, no preservatives, non-GMO, gluten free, GMP, manufactured in the USA, halal, kosher and notably cruelty free.

When asked about the product, Dr. Christina Rahm stated," This product is made to assist and support the body in wellness, health, and overall greatness! When I formulate products, my vision is always to help people not just with their daily health, but also, with their aging process. I like to look and feel younger, so I figure so does everyone else."

The collagen and colostrum used in GMBMY is sourced from cows as it is most comparable to that found in humans. Their shared antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties have shown to be very beneficial to the lungs, stomach and gastrointestinal tract by reducing infections and inflammation.

Collagen provides structural support and is one of the major building blocks in skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, muscles and blood vessels. It is an abundant source of protein and contains large amounts of amino acids glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These amino acids provide support and contribute to cellular growth and health, protein and antioxidant synthesis, metabolism, nutrition, as well as skin healing and immune responses.

Bovine collagen is known to promote the creation of types I and III collagen. Your skin is primarily made up of these types of collagens. Bovine collagen may therefore be helpful in boosting skin hydration, enhancing suppleness, and minimizing wrinkles.

Colostrum is the initial milk-like fluid secreted by the mammary glands of humans and other mammals prior to the release of breast milk. Bovine colostrum is rich in vitamins, minerals and macronutrients. It provides anti-viral, antifungal and antimicrobial benefits. Colostrum has high concentrations of growth factors, lactoferrin, and IgG antibodies, which function as a barrier against infection, bacteria and viruses, trigger anti-inflammatory responses, support cellular integrity and regeneration, and aid in tissue repair.

Give Me Back My Youth was developed with the goal to assist in the regenerative support of the cells and the body. When working on overall health, Dr. Christina Rahm also strives to reverse the aging process and boost overall immune health. This is a step in the right direction of the overall mission and goal.

