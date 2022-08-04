YourBio Health: Partner in the Decentralization of Clinical Trials

- At-home blood collection facilitates patient participation in COVID-19 study -

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health, Inc., developers of the world's first painless push-button blood collection device, was identified as a key contributor in the recent preprint published report in medRxiv. The report describes a trial conducted by Moderna, Inc. and Evidation Health in which YourBio Health enabled the measurement of "Antibody Response Following COVID-19 Boosters During the Omicron Wave in the US: A Decentralized, Digital Health, Real World Study". In the report, the Moderna authors noted that the combination of digital technology with remote blood collection methodologies may be a "first of its kind to utilize decentralization procedures to assess real world immunogenicity" where "participants collected blood using the YourBio TAP II device."

This novel approach to measuring antibody response to COVID-19 boosters during the Omicron wave in the United States (U.S.) "sets a precedent for greater research access using a digital platform and consumer-directed technology", specifically, Evidation Health's digital health community and The YourBio Health Tap II blood collection device.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of this breakthrough approach of completely decentralized clinical trials. The on-demand requirements of the trial population showed that we can enroll individuals from any location across the U.S. Our technology eliminates barriers to blood collection by removing the need to schedule a blood draw and commute to a collection center, and by avoiding the pain and fear from finger sticks and phlebotomy. In addition to being an alternative to mobile phlebotomy, we can deliver more data across more patients at lower cost." said Harry Wilcox, Executive Chairman and CEO of YourBio Health. "Like Moderna and Evidation Health, we believe a new precedent has been set paving the way to enable more equitable participant enrollment while delivering data in a timely fashion."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health eliminates barriers to blood collection by allowing a patient blood sample to be collected from any location without the pain of a fingerstick or need for traditional phlebotomy. We enable the decentralization of clinical trials and access to companies who offer wellness testing for consumers with the innovative TAP II Blood Collection Device. It is virtually painless, easy-to-use and enables the collection of a blood specimen from any setting – clinical or in-home. Backed by the latest science, data management technology, and certified central laboratories, we guarantee best-in-class test results.

YourBio Health was founded by Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in over $100 billion in aggregate value.

