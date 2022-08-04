MIDFIRST BANK MARKS $2 MILLION DONATION MILESTONE FOR BREAST CANCER RESEARCH IN OKLAHOMA

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, is proud to announce that its Pink Visa® Debit Card program has raised $2 million for the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. Since its introduction in 2008, this cause-related card has been consistently requested by both new and existing customers, making the funds raised to-date a true community-wide effort. As recognition for this threshold, the University of Oklahoma recently presented MidFirst Bank with a miniature replica of the University's iconic Seed Sower statue.

MidFirst Bank Logo (PRNewswire)

"Established revenue sources like the funds provided by MidFirst Bank through this program create a long-term impact," said Robert Mannel, M.D., Director of the Stephenson Cancer Center. "Tragically, one in three Oklahoma women will develop cancer, and we strive every day to change the cancer landscape for women everywhere with the research we are conducting at the center."

"The work conducted at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is a point of pride in Oklahoma," said MidFirst Bank Chairman and CEO Jeff Records. "Their efforts are creating a positive outcome on a public health issue that is a priority to our customers, and this $2 million achievement is thanks to them. We appreciate their support in making a difference in the communities we serve."

The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is a national leader in academic research and clinical trial accruals for women's cancer programs. As Oklahoma's only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center, it is one of the nation's elite centers, representing the top two percent of cancer centers in the country.

Customers who open a MidFirst checking account with direct deposit and use the Pink Visa® Debit Card, automatically generate a $50 donation from MidFirst Bank to the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. In addition, each Pink Visa® Debit Card transaction generates a five-cent donation to the Cancer Center when the card is used six times or more per month. To learn more, visit midfirst.com/pink.

About MidFirst Bank

With $33 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank serves Southern California through 1st Century Bank, as division of MidFirst Bank.

MidFirst Bank demonstrates a steadfast commitment to the greater community through philanthropy, volunteerism and many corporate partnerships and sponsorships. From healthcare, to education, to a wide range of civic-oriented and charitable organizations, the bank supports people, organizations and businesses in the markets it serves.

About OU Health Stephenson Center

OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is Oklahoma's only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center. It was named Oklahoma's top facility for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020-21 rankings. Stephenson Cancer Center is one of the nation's elite centers, representing the top 2% of cancer centers in the country. It is the largest and most comprehensive oncology practice in the state, delivering patient-centered, multidisciplinary care for every type of cancer. As one of the nation's leading research organizations, Stephenson Cancer Center uses the latest innovations to fight and eliminate cancer, and is currently ranked No. 1 among all cancer centers in the nation for the number of patients participating in clinical trials sponsored by the NCI's National Clinical Trials Network. For more information, visit stephensoncancercenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MidFirst Bank