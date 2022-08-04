HubSpot Reports Q2 2022 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total revenue was $421.8 million , up 36% compared to Q2'21.

Operating Income (Loss)

GAAP operating margin was (12.4%), compared to (5.3%) in Q2'21.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 7%, compared to 9% in Q2'21.

GAAP operating loss was ($52.3) million , compared to ($16.6) million in Q2'21.

Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million , compared to $27.5 million in Q2'21.

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP net loss was ($56.4) million , or ($1.18) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($24.6) million , or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share in Q2'21.

Non-GAAP net income was $22.4 million , or $0.47 per basic and $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million , or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share in Q2'21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 47.8 million, compared to 46.8 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 47.8 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 46.8 million and 50.6 million, respectively in Q2'21.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2022 .

During the second quarter, the company generated $40.9 million of operating cash flow, compared to $41.4 million during Q2'21, which excluded the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes.

During the second quarter, the company generated $22.4 million of free cash flow, compared to $25.6 million during Q2'21.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 150,865 at June 30, 2022 , up 25% from June 30, 2021 .

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,198 during the second quarter of 2022, up 10% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

"Our solid results in the second quarter were driven by strong product innovation and a deep understanding of what our customers need to adapt to this macroeconomic climate," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. "Small and medium businesses are looking to consolidate their technology and boost efficiencies in today's environment and HubSpot's connected CRM platform can help them do both. In Q2, we continued to invest in the tools and functionality customers need to grow better. We enabled more customization of our platform and announced CMS Hub Free, and simple Automation in Marketing Hub Starter. In the second half of the year, we will focus on driving durable, profitable growth, with an eye toward focused execution, product innovation, and solving for our customers."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2022, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $425 million to $426 million .

Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be an 8 point headwind to third quarter 2022 revenue growth. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $31 million to $32 million .

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.52 . This assumes approximately 51.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.690 billion to $1.695 billion .

Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are now expected to be a 6 point headwind to full year 2022 revenue growth, up from prior quarter expectation of a 5 point headwind. (1)

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $143 million to $144 million .

Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.28 to $2.30 . This assumes approximately 51.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com .

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com . Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link .

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international). The replay passcode is 070988. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com .

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2022; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geo-political conflicts, inflation, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 305,664



$ 377,013

Short-term investments



940,379





820,962

Accounts receivable



165,950





157,362

Deferred commission expense



63,526





59,849

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,260





38,388

Total current assets



1,531,779





1,453,574

Long-term investments



162,660





174,895

Property and equipment, net



102,556





96,134

Capitalized software development costs, net



50,228





39,858

Right-of-use assets



263,602





280,828

Deferred commission expense, net of current portion



49,287





42,681

Other assets



49,197





29,244

Intangible assets, net



18,767





10,565

Goodwill



45,883





47,075

Total assets

$ 2,273,959



$ 2,174,854

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 11,822



$ 2,773

Accrued compensation costs



55,757





63,836

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



96,263





74,457

Convertible senior notes

—





19,630

Operating lease liabilities



28,744





26,364

Deferred revenue



469,576





430,414

Total current liabilities



662,162





617,474

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



264,234





283,873

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



4,511





4,473

Other long-term liabilities



18,353





12,134

Convertible senior notes, net of current portion



453,232





383,101

Total liabilities



1,402,492





1,301,055

Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



48





47

Additional paid-in capital



1,477,770





1,436,089

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(11,017)





(1,339)

Accumulated deficit



(595,334)





(560,998)

Total stockholders' equity



871,467





873,799

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,273,959



$ 2,174,854



Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:





















Subscription $ 412,401



$ 300,423



$ 797,356



$ 570,686

Professional services and other

9,354





10,365





19,998





21,467

Total revenue

421,755





310,788





817,354





592,153

Cost of revenues:





















Subscription

64,431





51,134





123,816





94,986

Professional services and other

14,500





11,743





28,053





22,625

Total cost of revenues

78,931





62,877





151,869





117,611

Gross profit

342,824





247,911





665,485





474,542

Operating expenses:





















Research and development

118,914





72,104





211,650





140,500

Sales and marketing

224,262





157,799





421,396





298,817

General and administrative

51,898





34,610





95,844





66,860

Total operating expenses

395,074





264,513





728,890





506,177

Loss from operations

(52,250)





(16,602)





(63,405)





(31,635)

Other expense:





















Interest income

2,050





341





2,564





816

Interest expense

(949)





(7,179)





(1,898)





(16,578)

Other (expense) income

(3,091)





528





602





1,188

Total other (expense) income

(1,990)





(6,310)





1,268





(14,574)

Loss before income tax expense

(54,240)





(22,912)





(62,137)





(46,209)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(2,121)





(1,660)





(3,565)





(1,522)

Net loss $ (56,361)



$ (24,572)



$ (65,702)



$ (47,731)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.18)



$ (0.53)



$ (1.38)



$ (1.02)

Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

47,815





46,777





47,697





46,603



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating Activities:





















Net loss

(56,361)



$ (24,572)



$ (65,702)



$ (47,731)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

by operating activities





















Depreciation and amortization

14,265





10,528





27,063





21,736

Stock-based compensation

81,165





43,433





126,868





75,856

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes —





682



—





3,088

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount —





(3,223)



—





(13,028)

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

21





(1,022)





(4,200)





(1,022)

Benefit from deferred income taxes

(152)





(114)





(398)





(1,120)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

510





6,019





1,017





12,512

(Accretion) amortization of bond discount

(735)





1,155





(150)





1,670

Unrealized currency translation

1,277





329





1,980





280

Changes in assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable

(17,901)





(7,531)





(14,349)





8,944

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(17,984)





(10,409)





(21,911)





(7,694)

Deferred commission expense

(5,390)





(10,097)





(13,744)





(16,402)

Right-of-use assets

6,919





8,193





13,447





18,547

Accounts payable

5,335





(5,867)





8,960





(1,269)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

15,954





17,962





23,089





15,533

Operating lease liabilities

(9,012)





(9,102)





(11,330)





(18,374)

Deferred revenue

23,010





21,827





52,506





49,365

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

40,921





38,191





123,146





100,891

Investing Activities:





















Purchases of investments

(428,516)





(291,775)





(864,063)





(654,063)

Maturities of investments

220,159





219,684





625,378





596,602

Sale of investments

124,998



—





124,998



—

Purchases of property and equipment

(8,332)





(6,779)





(18,272)





(10,746)

Purchases of intangible assets

(10,000)



—





(10,000)



—

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired —



—



—





(16,810)

Purchases of strategic investments

(8,827)





(4,352)





(13,873)





(6,202)

Equity method investment

(250)





(792)





(250)





(3,100)

Capitalization of software development costs

(10,209)





(9,080)





(19,931)





(16,421)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(120,977)





(93,094)





(176,013)





(110,740)

Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

Convertible Notes

60,483





2





60,483





725

Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes

(79,807)



—





(79,807)



—

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal —





(9,509)











(45,409)

Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal —



—





(1,619)



—

Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards

(3,410)





(3,949)





(7,764)





(6,913)

Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans

7,847





8,529





19,699





24,868

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing

activities

(14,887)





(4,927)





(9,008)





(26,729)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,826)





668





(9,474)





(3,209)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(102,769)





(59,162)





(71,349)





(39,787)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

411,462





400,527





380,042





381,152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 308,693



$ 341,365



$ 308,693



$ 341,365



Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



2022

2021

GAAP operating loss $ (52,250)

$ (16,602)



$ (63,405)

$ (31,635)

Stock-based compensation

81,165



43,433





126,868



75,856

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

752



337





1,163



682

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

(281)



372





(288)



1,567

Non-GAAP operating income $ 29,386

$ 27,540



$ 64,338

$ 46,470





















GAAP operating margin

(12.4) %

(5.3) %



(7.8) %

(5.3) % Non-GAAP operating margin

7.0 %

8.9 %



7.9 %

7.8 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021



2022

2021

GAAP net loss $ (56,361)



(24,572)



$ (65,702)

$ (47,731)

Stock-based compensation

81,165



43,433





126,868



75,856

Amortization of acquired intangibles assets

752



337





1,163



682

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

(281)



372





(288)



1,567

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and

debt issuance costs

510



6,019





1,017



12,512

Loss (gain) on strategic investments

21



(1,022)





(4,200)



(1,022)

Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes —



682



—



3,088

Loss on equity method investment

103



83



—



83

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items

(3,485)



(3,738)





(8,920)



(7,789)

Non-GAAP net income $ 22,424



21,594



$ 49,938

$ 37,246





















Non-GAAP net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.46



$ 1.05

$ 0.80

Diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.43



$ 0.98

$ 0.74

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

















Basic

47,815



46,777





47,697



46,603

Diluted

51,066



50,637





51,082



50,537



Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages)







Three Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 64,431

$ 14,500

$ 118,914

$ 224,262

$ 51,898



$ 51,134

$ 11,743

$ 72,104

$ 157,799

$ 34,610

Stock -based compensation

(2,383)



(1,248)



(31,698)



(32,183)



(13,653)





(1,582)



(826)



(15,080)



(18,971)



(6,974)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

(306)



—



—



(446)



—





(236)



—



—



(101)



—

Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses)

—



—



300



—



(19)





—



—



(340)



—



(32)

Non-GAAP expense $ 61,742

$ 13,252

$ 87,516

$ 191,633

$ 38,226



$ 49,316

$ 10,917

$ 56,684

$ 138,727

$ 27,604













































GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

15.3 %

3.4 %

28.2 %

53.2 %

12.3 %



16.5 %

3.8 %

23.2 %

50.8 %

11.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

14.6 %

3.1 %

20.8 %

45.4 %

9.1 %



15.9 %

3.5 %

18.2 %

44.6 %

8.9 %



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A



COS,

Subs-

cription

COS,

Prof.

services &

other

R&D

S&M

G&A

GAAP expense $ 123,816

$ 28,053

$ 211,650

$ 421,396

$ 95,844



$ 94,986

$ 22,625

$ 140,500

$ 298,817

$ 66,860

Stock -based compensation

(4,206)



(2,083)



(48,684)



(49,052)



(22,843)





(2,892)



(1,523)



(26,565)



(32,600)



(12,276)

Amortization of acquired

intangible assets

(628)



—



—



(535)



—





(475)



—



—



(207)



—

Acquisition/disposition related

income (expenses)

—



—



300



—



(12)





—



—



(684)



(367)



(516)

Non-GAAP expense $ 118,982

$ 25,970

$ 163,266

$ 371,809

$ 72,989



$ 91,619

$ 21,102

$ 113,251

$ 265,643

$ 54,068













































GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

15.1 %

3.4 %

25.9 %

51.6 %

11.7 %



16.0 %

3.8 %

23.7 %

50.5 %

11.3 % Non-GAAP expense as a

percentage of revenue

14.6 %

3.2 %

20.0 %

45.5 %

8.9 %



15.5 %

3.6 %

19.1 %

44.9 %

9.1 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin (in thousands, except percentages)









Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021



2022

2021

GAAP subscription margin

$ 347,970

$ 249,289



$ 673,540

$ 475,700

Stock -based compensation



2,383



1,582





4,206



2,892

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



306



236





628



475

Non-GAAP subscription margin

$ 350,659

$ 251,107



$ 678,374

$ 479,067























GAAP subscription margin percentage



84.4 %

83.0 %



84.5 %

83.4 % Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage



85.0 %

83.6 %



85.1 %

83.9 %

Reconciliation of free cash flow

















(in thousands)













































Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021



2022

2021

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 40,921

$ 38,191



$ 123,146

$ 100,891

Purchases of property and equipment



(8,332)



(6,779)





(18,272)



(10,746)

Capitalization of software development costs



(10,209)



(9,080)





(19,931)



(16,421)

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt

discount

—



3,223



—



13,028

Free cash flow

$ 22,380

$ 25,555



$ 84,943

$ 86,752



Reconciliation of operating cash flow (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021



2022

2021

GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$ 40,921

$ 38,191



$ 123,146

$ 100,891

Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt

discount

—



3,223



—



13,028

Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt

$ 40,921

$ 41,414



$ 123,146

$ 113,919



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)











Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

GAAP operating income range ($40,491)-($39,491)



($137,377)-($136,377)

Stock-based compensation

70,748





278,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

743





2,640

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

—





(288)

Non-GAAP operating income range $31,000-$32,000



$143,000-$144,000



Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Year Ended

December 31, 2022

GAAP net loss range ($41,849)-($40,599)



($140,305)-($139,055)

Stock-based compensation

70,748





278,025

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

743





2,640

Acquisition/disposition related (income) expenses

—





(288)

Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs

492





2,013

Gain on strategic investments

—





(4,200)

Income tax effects of non-GAAP items ($4,534)-($4,784)



($21,385)-($21,635)

Non-GAAP net income range $25,600-$26,600



$116,500-$117,500













GAAP net income per basic and diluted share ($0.87)-($0.84)



($2.92)-($2.90)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.50-$0.52



$2.28-$2.30

























Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and

diluted net loss per share:

48,101





48,100

Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted

net loss per share:

50,984





51,139



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on strategic investment, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions or dispositions, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods which excluded repayments of our convertible notes attributable to debt discount from operating cash flow. With the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06 on January 1, 2022, there are no longer repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, gain or loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.



B. Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.



C. Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, and disposition related income, such as proceeds from sale of assets, are transactions that are not necessarily reflective of our operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses and income provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses and income.



D. In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. In August 2020, the FASB published ASU 2020-06, which was adopted on January 1, 2022. ASU 2020-06 simplifies the accounting for convertible debt and other equity-linked instruments and eliminates requirements to separately account for liability and equity components of such convertible debt instruments. Consequently, our convertible notes are accounted for as a single liability and the discount created by the recognition of a component of the convertible debt in equity is eliminated. The issuance cost of the debt is amortized as interest expense over the remaining term of the debt. We believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





Prior to January 1, 2022, the difference between the fair value and carrying value of debt conversion settlements was recorded as a loss on early extinguishment of debt within interest expense. Upon the adoption of ASU 2020-06, no loss is recognized.



E. Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.



F. We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have committed to make additional capital contributions. We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies. We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.



G. The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

