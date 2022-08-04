data.ai Q2 2022 Regional Pulse Index Reveals Users in 13 Countries Spend More Than Four Hours a Day on Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- data.ai (formerly App Annie), the first unified data AI company, today released its Q2 2022 Regional Pulse Index which shows that consumer appetite for mobile content is continuing to increase worldwide. The Index revealed that users in the top two markets – Indonesia and Singapore – now spend nearly 6 hours a day on mobile, and users in 11 additional regions (Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, US, UK) now average more than 4 hours per day.

Users in 13 regions now commit more than 4 hours a day to apps

The report's highlights include:

Bumble ranks in the top 10 apps by consumer spend for Q2 2022 in 8 of the 11 markets analyzed including Australia , Singapore , the UK, Germany , India , the US, Indonesia and Worldwide; Bumble was also a breakout app by consumer spend in 9 of the 11 markets analyzed. ranks in the top 10 apps by consumer spend for Q2 2022 in 8 of the 11 markets analyzed including, the UK,, the US,and Worldwide; Bumble was also a breakout app by consumer spend in 9 of the 11 markets analyzed.

BeReal and LiveIn are changing the social genre landscape, catapulting to #1 by breakout MAU in the US, Australia and the UK and #1 by breakout downloads and #2 by breakout MAUs, respectively. India's online shopping site, Meesho , jumps into the top 10, reflecting the rise of the country's mobile commerce sector. New social media appsandare changing the social genre landscape, catapulting to #1 by breakout MAU in the US,and the UK and #1 by breakout downloads and #2 by breakout MAUs, respectively.online shopping site,, jumps into the top 10, reflecting the rise of the country's mobile commerce sector.

June 2022 , Diablo Immortal by Activision Blizzard topped the charts for growth in spend, downloads and active users and ranked in the top 10 breakout games by consumer spend in 9 key markets. With its official launch inby Activision Blizzard topped the charts for growth in spend, downloads and active users and ranked in the top 10 breakout games by consumer spend in 9 key markets.

Subway Surfers continues to dominate in many main markets, likely thanks to its implementation of special promotions and in-game experiences to celebrate its 10 year anniversary on mobile. continues to dominate in many main markets, likely thanks to its implementation of special promotions and in-game experiences to celebrate its 10 year anniversary on mobile.

"Time spent on mobile soared during lockdown in 2020," said Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights at data.ai. "These numbers from our Q2 Regional Index show that, despite the physical world having opened up again, mobile apps continue to reign in consumer attention, reaching new highs in many markets as habits deepen."

