TALON Welcomes Fox/Everett

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, a pioneer and industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, has announced a new partnership with third-party administrator Fox/Everett, a division of HUB International.

(PRNewsfoto/Talon) (PRNewswire)

With a proven, seven-decade track record of offering innovative insurance solutions and unsurpassed service to clients and members spanning a wide range of industries, Fox/Everett has chosen to implement TALON's turn-key solution in support of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act.

"After a thorough analysis of all solutions, we have chosen TALON as the' Best in Class" provider, to meet the federal mandate and provide a state-of-the-art Price Transparency Platform, helping our client's members lower their overall cost of healthcare," said Grant Brabham, Senior Vice-President HUB & Director of Fox/Everett.

TALON Co-Founder, President, and CEO Mark Galvin says that Fox/Everett had a very specific set of needs that TALON was able to meet—quickly and seamlessly.

"Fox/Everett recognized the need to provide their diverse dossier of clients with a comprehensive, scalable, easy-to-implement solution that not only ensures full compliance with current AND forthcoming transparency mandates, avoiding budget-busting financial penalties that are being enforced TODAY, but also empowers and incentivizes plan members to make smart, economical decisions about their own care. TALON provides that, and much more, in one streamlined solution," said Galvin.

About TALON

TALON's mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. We've built the ultimate suite of software services designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Simply put, TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while enabling seamless integration into the Payer's existing architecture, all without disruption or distraction. Our tools create free-market dynamics, starting with our ability to ensure full compliance with all mandates and extending through our consumer-driven MyMedicalShopper platform. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

About Fox/Everett

Fox/Everett, a Division of Hub International, is a single source for any business' or individual's insurance needs, with the ability to provide the full spectrum of insurance products and services from business insurance, third party claims administration, employee benefits, personal insurance, financial services, and retirement plan administration and consulting. Learn more at http://hubinternational.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MMS Analytics Inc. d/b/a TALON