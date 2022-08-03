InventHelp Inventor Develops an Innovative Device to Load Fishing Line onto a Reel (OSK-325)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The conventional practice of changing fishing line is tedious, lengthy and a little challenging to do correctly," said an inventor from Dearborn Heights, Mich., "so I invented the REEL LINE CARTRIDGE SNAP-ON which will make fishing much faster for putting a new line reel line on and much more enjoyable. It will also save the time and effort associated with having to remove the line from the reel, which can be messy as well as a hassle having to find something to put the old line on."

The invention quickly loads fishing line onto a reel, eliminating having to tie the free end of a new supply of fishing line to an empty reel. This reduces the risk of the line becoming tangled or knotted during the loading process. Easy to use, convenient, and versatile, the REEL LINE CARTRIDGE SNAP-ON is ideal for fisherman who must frequently change lines, or for beginners who are learning what types of line should be used. It saves time and effort and could be offered with fishing lines of different test weights for different fishing applications.

