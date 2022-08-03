The Black Health Matters Summit & Health Fair Comes to Houston

You can attend this informative hybrid event in-person or virtually!

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM) is excited to announce that they are hosting the Black Health Matters Summer Summit and Health Fair on August 6th. This interactive event will feature educational sessions led by leading medical professional and patient advocates, fitness classes, cooking tutorials and more! The best part? People can attend in-person in Houston or virtually from the comfort of their own homes.

Black Health Matters brings its award-winning Summit and Health Fair to Houston , Texas

Even better, this program is free and open to all and will take place virtually at https://bhmsummerhealthsummit.vfairs.com/en/ and in-person at the Kingdom Builders' Center, 6011 Orem Drive, Houston, TX 77085. To secure your spot, register at www.bhmsummersummit.com.





Note: In-person attendees can also take advantage of free health screenings and enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch.

What to Expect

Whether you decide to attend in-person or virtually, you will hear from medical and lifestyle experts on important health topics including shingles, sexual health, mental wellness, fitness tips, diabetic eye disease, mindfulness, kidney disease and more. You'll also get a chance to move your body while participating in fun exercises. And, we can't forget about the easy-to-follow cooking demonstrations that will satisfy all your senses. Most importantly, you'll get to network with like-minded people to help build a culture of health in your local community and beyond.

Key speakers include:

Dr. Ashish Jha , White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Dr. Garvin Davis , Ophthalmologist on Diabetic Eye Disease

Crystal Wall , Fitness Expert

Paul Wall , Entertainer, Entrepreneur and Health Enthusiast

Kevin Mott , NephCure Advisory Board Member

Dr. Sheri Prentiss , Public Health Expert & Author

Dr. Gary Jerome Sheppard , General Practitioner & Author

Dr. Gregory Scott Brown , Psychiatrist & Author

Dr. Ogo Egbuna , Physician Scientist

Chris Williams , Houston Executive Chef, Activist and Founder of Lucille's restaurant

Why We're Bringing These Programs to the Community

Our goal is to demonstrate new ways of confronting illness through social interaction in a non-traditional setting. So, our summits are designed to engage the mind, body, and soul of the Black community within a unique and supportive environment that is fun, conversational, and patient-centric.

Both online and in-person, we aim to offer an innovative feast for the senses not previously available to the Black community because we understand the importance of being empowered on your health journey. Structural racism poses a material threat to Black mental and physical health. Its insidious power harms all Black people, regardless of one's socio-economic status. The conditions in which we are born, grow, live, work, and age can determine our potential for a long and healthy life. But knowledge is power—and our goal is to help close the health equity gap.

The good thing is we have lots of help! Because we're highly respected for creating award-winning, evidence-based and experiential public health programs that attract the largest audiences of color, we're able to partner with lots of like-minded supporters and sponsors for this event. See below for a list.

Supporters:

Prince Hall Shriners

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement

African American Health Coalition

North Houston Associates of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Sisters Network, Inc.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

National Association of Black Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation's ( CISCRP )

The Links, Incorporated

African American Health Coalition

Sponsors:

Genentech (Presenting)

GSK, Vertex, Sage Therapeutics and Travere (Gold)

MD Anderson and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Supporting)

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) was launched a decade ago, and is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. We have collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fraternities, sororities, and faith-based and civic organizations to raise awareness around chronic diseases, mental and physical health, and fitness in the Black community. Our mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for positive outcomes. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com

Black Health Matters brings its award-winning Summit and Health Fair to Houston, Texas on August 6, 2022 at the Kingdom Builder’s Center in West Orem. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Black Health Matters) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Health Matters