US LBM ACQUIRES SOUTH FLORIDA TRUSS MANUFACTURER AND SUPPLIER DECO TRUSS

National building materials distributor continues to grow presence in Florida

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Deco Truss, primarily a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean.

Founded in 1983, Deco Truss serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and commercial projects. In addition to manufacturing all types of truss systems, Deco Truss also provides lumber, decking and roofing materials, rebar, millwork and doors, fencing supplies, tools, hardware and more to customers.

Deco Truss operates an 8.5-acre manufacturing plant and retail location in Miami and will operate as a unit of US LBM's Raymond Building Supply, which has locations across South Florida, including a truss manufacturing plant in North Fort Myers.

"US LBM is the best partner for Deco Truss to continue to grow and provide more value for customers and employees alike," said Mario R. Espiñeira, Jr., who will continue to lead Deco Truss's day-to-day operations.

"Deco Truss has a strong team and is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "They are an excellent, complementary addition to our existing operations in Florida and further expand our manufacturing capabilities to supply builders in multiple growing communities across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties."

Deco Truss is US LBM's fourth acquisition of the year, including Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company which closed earlier this week.

Skyway Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Deco Truss.

ABOUT US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

