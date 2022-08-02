For Small Businesses Suffering from Current Economic Challenges, SCORE Provides Support

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners continue to face challenges surrounding inflation, hiring, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages according to recent SCORE data . In the wake of these obstacles, SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, offers support and guidance to navigate economic issues.

Heather Mangione and Kasia Piasecka, co-owners of Al Fresco Tails Pet Sitting in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., regularly meet with their SCORE mentor Tom Soldini. (PRNewswire)

SCORE provides small business owners a plethora of resources to guide them through these challenging times, including:

The Small Business Resilience Hub is a centralized resource that provides entrepreneurs with crucial information and tools to keep their doors open through difficult times. The hub includes online mentoring, resilience training and educational resources along with access to expert guidance. More than 850,000 business owners have turned to the hub to overcome recent business challenges and economic struggles.

SCORE is the nation's largest source of free, expert business advice for small businesses. SCORE's network of 10,000 volunteers nationwide share their real-world small business knowledge with entrepreneurs. Last year alone, SCORE volunteers provided nearly 4.6 million hours of critical, timely mentoring and education, supporting clients in navigating funding options, finding customers, responding to employee challenges and adapting daily operations.

SCORE provides free business templates, e-guides, checklists, blogs, infographics, videos, tools and other resources to support small business owners.

SCORE offers small business owners low or no-cost webinars on a variety of topics, many of which relate to surviving and thriving in economic turbulence.

"Economic downturns can bring unprecedented hardship for entrepreneurs," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "That is why we're committed to providing small businesses with the information and empowerment they need to make the best decisions for their company in the face of major roadblocks."

SCORE is here to help small business owners

Heather Mangione and Kasia Piasecka, co-owners of Al Fresco Tails Pet Sitting in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., regularly meet with their SCORE mentor Tom Soldini to discuss the current economic landscape: "Tom has provided insightful advice to us during our meetings to figure out appropriate price increases for our services, a particularly challenging issue due to the current inflation and rising fuel costs. We are deeply appreciative for all the help and resources our local SCORE chapter has provided us."

Aaron Mulherin, owner of AM Glass Repair in Marion, Iowa says his mentor has kept in prepared ahead of challenges, even before he started his business: "My mentor recommended we get a line of credit before cash flow became a significant issue. Now that cash flow has actually become a real struggle for us, that advice has become invaluable. I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of SCORE."

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

