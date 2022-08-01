Texas Residents Can Help Protect Their Communities by Scheduling Immunizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As children head back to school, parents and caregivers are encouraged not to overlook routine vaccinations against serious infections such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, and hepatitis. Superior HealthPlan is dedicated to ensuring Texans have access to information and resources about immunizations to help protect children and communities against preventable illnesses.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, immunizations have declined, with all populations showing a downward trend from pre-pandemic routine immunization rates. Routine vaccinations have proven effective in preventing serious illness within schools and communities. Despite the restart of student activities in many states last year, the immunization rate for children in kindergarten dropped between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. This leaves thousands of young students at risk for preventable illnesses when re-entering the classroom for in-person learning.

The more immunized a community is, the harder it is for preventable illnesses to spread. Immunizations protect the individuals who are vaccinated as well as everyone who interacts with them. As students prepare to return to school, it is important to ensure students are up to date with routine immunizations to help prevent illness. In fact, childhood immunizations help protect against as many as 14 serious diseases.

Superior HealthPlan continues to invest in educational opportunities around vaccinations through programs such as Fluvention®, which provides comprehensive information about the impact the annual flu vaccine can have for the health of individuals, families, and communities. Additionally, Superior has partnered with Prospera Housing Community Services and UT Health San Antonio to bring a mobile health clinic into the community as well as Goodside Health to make care more easily accessible in schools.

"Pediatric vaccination reduces the rate of vaccine-preventable diseases and we want to ensure families have the information they need to make informed decisions about immunizing their children and accessing vaccines," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "With the start of the school year around the corner, now is the perfect time for families to talk to their primary care providers about catching up on immunizations they or their children may have missed to reduce the spread of preventable illnesses."

Individuals can learn more about specific vaccines, immunization schedules, and safety information by reviewing materials developed by the CDC by visiting cdc.gov/vaccines.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

