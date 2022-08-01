InventHelp Presents Electronic Nail Design (PTA-114)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought of this idea when I was watching a movie and thought that technology could help individuals enhance their nails," said the inventor from Vancouver, Wash. "This invention would allow individuals to control their nail design through an app and help save time and money."

He invented NAIL SCREENS that allows individuals to customize their nail polish color and design. The tool would allow individuals of all ages to be more creative. It could help save time and energy by eliminating the hassle and mess of manually changing the color and design on nails. Additionally, it would reduce the number or trips to a professional nail salon.

