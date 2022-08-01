Inject New Impetus to Digital Economy, Global Digital Economy Innovation Contest 2022 Final was Launched

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital leads the future, innovation gathers strength, entrepreneurship liberates dreams. The highly-anticipated Global Digital Economy Innovation Contest 2022 Final was launched at the China National Convention Center on July 28.

The Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022 is hosted by People's Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology. As an important part of GDEC 2022, this contest is jointly organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and Asia Digital Group. Themed "Tech Innovation, Industry Empowerment - New Pattern of Digital Economy", based on internationalization, professionalization and industrialization, this contest gathers 200+ investment mentors from around the world, 500+ roadshow projects from 20+ countries including Finland, France, Germany, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Norway, Sweden, Russia, Hungary, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Israel, etc., holding 1 final contest and 5 preliminary contests, and activities in the forms of supporting exhibition, industry matchmaking, cloud contest, metaverse session, etc., creating the "1 + 5 + N" overall contest architecture, focusing on the new generation of information technology, digital healthcare, digital art and sports, digital low carbon, digital consumption, digital manufacturing, and other key global digital economy development industries, penetrating into 20 + niche areas, providing an important platform for global digital economy makers to display and communicate.

Attending the final are Jiang Guangzhi, party member and deputy director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Shu Bilei, party member and deputy district mayor of Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality and delivered speeches. Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group sent her message to the contest and served as a judge. An Jing, managing partner of Ultrabuttonwood Capital, Bian Chao, founding partner of Yuankun Venture Capital, Deng Yuanyun, partner of Kaiyun Motors and president of NGP Capital Investment Committee, Gao Qingyi, partner of Innolink Fund Capital, Han Ze, partner of Fenrui Capital, Ji Li, managing director of Huagai Capital Digital Fund, Quan Le, vice president of Shenzhen Capital Group Company (SCGC) North China HQ, Wang Jianning, vice president of Bank of Beijing City Sub-center Branch, Xie Tao, managing director of China Mobile Capital Investment, Xu Yong, founder of AC Accelerator, Yang Ge, founding partner of Skysaga Capital, and Zhou Yun, partner of Mount Morning Capital, served as judges for the final.

Visionary insight, discuss the new future of digital economy

Around the world, the accelerated innovation of the Internet, big data, cloud computing, AI, block chain and other information technologies actively boosted the development of digital economy into a global consensus, launched a series of development plans and relevant policies to realize rapid development of digital economy through innovation.

In the final of this contest, Jiang Guangzhi, party member and deputy director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology stated in his speech that, Beijing conducted in-depth implementation of national digital economy development strategy, issued the Implementation Plan of Beijing Accelerate the Construction of Global Digital Economy Benchmark City, and a series of policies, gave full play to Beijing's science and tech talents and the advantage of gathering information industry and innovation resources, constantly drove the construction of global digital economy benchmark city, and achieved positive results in three aspects. First, proposed the digital original infrastructure construction, made new progress in new type of smart city. Second, deployed digital technology in advance, promoted breakthrough innovation in benchmark technology. Third, constantly promoted benchmark engineering projects, led the steady development of digital industry.

Shu Bilei, party member and deputy district mayor of Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality stated in his speech that, Chaoyang district will further focus on the construction of global digital economy benchmark city and global center for science & technology innovation, strengthen the key core technology breakthrough, continue to guide the consumer, financial, cultural and other competitive industries to conduct digital transformation, increase openness of smart city, education, healthcare, and other areas of the people's livelihood and city governance application scenarios, improve the layout of new infrastructure such as 5G and computing centers, and continue to create a favorable environment for innovative development of the digital economy.

Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group, stated in her message that under the joint support of various parties from all over the globe, Global Digital Economy Innovation Contest 2022 will have greater influence in the world, and will effectively promote the construction and development of Beijing Global Digital Economy Benchmark City and the high-quality development of digital economy of Chaoyang district in Beijing. At the same time, Chaoyang district, with its premium business environment and rational layout of digital economy development, will attract more global makers to seek development and realize their dream of digital economy here.

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, US, sent a congratulatory letter to the contest. She expressed that San Francisco is one of the leading cities in innovation. Many important developments of the digital world originated from San Francisco and are now widely applied on a global scale. People's daily life improved rapidly because of the digital economy, and the development of San Francisco coincides with the theme of GDEC 2022, namely "Embrace a Digital Future—New Factors, New Rules, New Patterns".

Roadshow Contest, striving for new benchmark of digital economy

The 11 projects shortlisted for the final of the contest include 3 overseas projects and 8 Chinese projects, covering AI edge computing, satellite IoT, sports technology, smart sports, intelligent service robots, environmental protection, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent automobiles, etc. In the final of the contest, the judges comprehensively evaluated 11 projects from 8 dimensions: project, product description, team and equity design, business model, market and marketing, competitiveness analysis, financial condition, operation condition, industrial policy, legal and regulatory risks.

Guizhou PIX Moving Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. presented the project of PIX pixel intelligence at the roadshow. Based on original modular chassis architecture, distributed drive and the independently developed mass production factory featuring generative design + digital manufacturing, PIX built the industrial mid-platform for autopilot and intelligent automobile, flexibly matching with different application scenarios, supporting the development of driverless special vehicles, commercial vehicles and passenger cars, covering dozens of industries including mobility, logistics, retail, security and defense, agriculture, real estate.

Chengdu Yuntu WiseVision Technology Co., Ltd. shared the project of edge computing plus AI algorithm, which provides a whole lifecycle standard edge AI computing infrastructure for AI algorithm production, algorithm sales, and application deployment. The company has achieved a comprehensive output value of 30 million RMB in 2021 and maintained a 3-fold annual growth rate.

Beijing Guodian Gaoke Technology Co., Ltd. shared the project of self-constructed and operated China's first LEO satellite IoT constellation "Tianqi constellation", providing global users with "space-air-ground-sea integrated" satellite IoT data communication services, so that China finally has its own LEO IoT constellation and not constricted by others anymore, creating great economic and social value for various industries.

LD sports technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. shared the project of fitness equipment intelligent system and network service platform. By leveraging virtual simulation technology, AI and network technology, it provides intelligent detection module, interactive software and network services platform for all brands of fitness equipment including spinning, exercise bike, treadmill, elliptical machine, rowing machine and stepper, can simulate outdoor cycling, running, rowing and other sports, and can analyze sports posture and data.

Nanhuai Intelligent Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. shared the project of Little Elephant Alfy interactive sports space applying LIDAR positioning and holographic projection technology. The project has 14+ patent intellectual property rights. By integrating the fun of sports, social sharing, competitive events, training data recording and big data analysis, it guides users to form exercise and fitness habits, helps traditional gyms to conduct intelligent data upgrading and transformation, enriches and optimizes service content and projects.

Zhejiang Fubao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. shared the project of intelligent robot service solution for whole medical scenario, boosting the construction of smart hospitals, smart elderly care and smart city construction. The company holds the first CR certified service robot certificate in the industry, with successful cases covering healthcare, elderly care, finance, government affairs, transportation, Party building, etc. At present, it has more than 30 industry benchmark clients and implemented solutions in more than 10 market segments.

E3A Healthcare Pte Ltd from Singapore shared the project of MIoT diagnostics and treatment solution for family health. The company's core team has been working on optoelectronic technology for many years, with scientific and technological achievements including over 30 domestic and overseas patents and software copyrights. At present, it has completed three rounds of fund raising, with investors including National University of Singapore, Hong Kong X Fund and South Korea SUNBO Angel Fund, etc.

Shenzhen Meikyo Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. shared the project of mobile phone disassembling robot. It is the world's first commercially available disassembling robot and is currently in operation in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The goal of the company is to set up processing plants globally, use self-developed robots for all kinds of electronic solid waste disassembling processing, solve issues in global electronic solid waste processing information security and "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals" circular economy.

OLI shared the project mainly addressing the increased power uncertainty due to the rising proportion of sustainable energy, the large-scale application of energy storage technology, and enterprise carbon footprint accounting requirements in the national carbon neutrality strategy. Based on block chain technology, the company develops green power label, smart charge and discharge, real estate energy management products, integrates and develops regional electricity market and virtual grid products.

SHINEtoilets also from Germany, shared the project of sustainable health solutions providing 100% environmental protection. Instead of water, electricity and sewage, the project generates electricity from photovoltaic cells and fertilizes through natural waste disposal. Water is collected and recycled through vertical farms, dramatically reducing global water consumption and carbon emissions.

Changhui Auto Steering System (Huangshan) Co., Ltd. shared the project of vehicle electric power steering system (EPS). Changhui EPS mainly serves new energy electric vehicles and boosts the acceleration of electrification in the new energy industry, which is not only in line with the national development strategy, but also meets the rigid market demand. The company has its unique innovative invention patent, currently self-exports to more than 20 countries and regions overseas, provides original components to more than 40 automobile OEMs.

The final results of the contest will be announced at the Press Conference on Achievements of GDEC 2022 to be held on the 30th, and a number of high-quality digital economy projects will sign cooperation agreements with Chaoyang district, Beijing. During the final, there will also be closed-door industry meetings, where outstanding enterprises in the field of digital economy will be invited to demonstrate the project, and officials of Chaoyang district will have in-depth communication and interaction on digital economy, policy, space, etc. In addition, the cloud platform of the contest uses digital technologies such as digital twin, AI, holographic projection, VR and AR to build a metaverse space and brings immersive viewing experience to the audience. At the same time, many high-quality projects in the field of digital economy will not only be displayed in the contest venue, but also be exhibited to the global audience through cloud platform.

Throughout the whole process of the contest, a number of outstanding projects with global competitiveness, innovative ideas and guiding the industry's future development are gathered through the contest platform, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of digital economy in China.

